Troy Baker Wants To Be Daredevil In A Video Game

With the continued popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both in theaters and on Disney+, and the slowly growing roster of video game titles featuring Marvel characters, requests are going to be made. But not just by fans! Not unlike actors “calling their shot” to try and get roles in the MCU, some voice actors are coming forward to say who they’d like to play in a video game. The one we’re talking about today is none other than Troy Baker. He has played numerous characters over the years, including comic book characters like Joker. However, for the Marvel side of things, he has a different hero in mind, Daredevil.

You might recall that Baker was already in a Marvel game via Marvel’s Avengers. He played Bruce Banner in the title and had a significant role. But that game wasn’t the most well-received title out there. So it’s not surprising he wants another shot at things. The “Man Without Fear” is one he has his eyes on, and for a reason that might surprise you:

“The reason why we play games is because that character can do something that I can’t. What does that game look like when I can do something that the character can’t? That is what really intrigues me about making that game, and it would be a big challenge for me as an actor, to be able to play someone who was not sighted.”

You might think that’s odd to say as, unlike actors like Ben Affleck and Charlie Cox, he’s not physically playing the character. He’s only voicing him. But as Troy has proven, there is nuance in voice acting that goes beyond “saying the lines.” You need to have the right tone, emotion, and cadence when speaking to deliver what needs to be conveyed.

While Matt Murdoch isn’t “sighted,” he’s not exactly blind. His abilities allow him to “see’ through his other senses. He can hear things from a long distance away or something as faint as a heartbeat when he focuses enough. It’s a form of echolocation, and he uses it with deadly precision.

As for what a Daredevil game would look like, it’d be a mix of the recent Batman titles with the Netflix series starring Charlie Cox. It can be dark, grim, brutal, and yet have detective elements.

That kind of scope would be perfect for Troy Baker as that would force him to “wear many hats” to deliver the performance he wants. We’ll see if Marvel lets the game happen!

Source: Gaming Bible