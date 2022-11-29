Jurassic World Evolution 2 Reveals Dominion Malta Expansion

The new expansion brings more dinos, buildings, islands, and a brand new campaign to Jurassic World Evolution 2.

Jurassic World Evolution 2, the dino-themed management game, gets a new paid DLC this December. The Dominion Malta expansion brings various improvements to the game, including new challenges, extra dinosaurs to breed, additional skins for existing species, and a new campaign to discover across three Mediterranean islands.

The Dominion Malta expansion for Jurassic World Evolution 2 takes place just before the events of the Jurassic World movie starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Players have to help a Malta-based enterprise, working alongside popular characters from the movie, including Kayla Watts, Soyona Santos, and Lewis Dodgson.

The goal of Jurassic World Evolution 2 is to run a prehistoric theme park. Players can control everything, from the building layout to the ADN sequencing of their dinosaurs. The Dominion Malta DLC brings even more buildings and dinosaur species that mirror their film counterparts. New buildings include the Acquisition Centre, viewing gallery, and hotel to further customize players’ parks and make them look like the successful theme park of cloned dinosaurs featured in the Jurassic World movie.

The Dominion Malta expansion for Jurassic World Evolution 2 introduces the Atrociraptor, a dinosaur even more dangerous than its Velociraptor cousins; the squat herbivore Lystrosaurus, a small predator with a unique feathered look called the Oviraptor; and the smallest Tyrannosauroids to have ever existed, the Moros Intrepidus. On top of these new species, the Dominion Malta expansion brings new variants and skins for existing dinosaurs.

Two organizations will monitor the dinosaur theme parks: the Authorities and the Underground. Players can align with one of these factions to unlock additional ways to expand their parks and get access to various hatchery upgrades. The Dominion Malta expansion for Jurassic World Evolution 2 comes with three new Mediterranean islands to open new parks, with progress being persistent across all islands. One of these islands features the game’s first natural lagoon, ideal to breed aquatic species.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was released in November 2021, as a sequel to 2018’s Jurassic World Evolution. A year later, the game unveils its fifth expansion with Dominion Malta. The previous paid DLC for Jurassic World Evolution 2 introduced various dinosaurs species and skins, as well as new campaigns packed with missions to complete.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. The Dominion Malta expansion will launch on December 8, 2022.

