Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds DLC Showcase Set For Tomorrow

If you’re a fan of the Far Cry franchise, then chances are you might have already gone through the campaign of Far Cry 6. It was a thrilling journey full of ups and downs. But the Ubisoft developers are not quite yet done with that game. Instead, we have a new DLC expansion coming soon, which we’ll finally get information on tomorrow. You can catch the live stream event tomorrow at 10 AM PT for those who haven’t set their alerts up just yet.

The upcoming DLC for Far Cry 6 is Lost Between Worlds. We’re unsure what the developers have in store for us, but we’ll get the breakdown tomorrow. This upcoming stream is set to kick off at 10 AM PT which you can view on their official Ubisoft Twitch channel. So far, the marketing material doesn’t offer much in terms of what the studio has planned. Instead, it’s just showcasing the protagonist stuck in a field of giant crystals. Regardless, the wait before we actually find out the premise for Lost Between Worlds won’t be very long at all.

The big Far Cry 6 Expansion Reveal Livestream is tomorrow!



For all of the details on the new Expansion and even a few surprises on #FarCry6, tune-in at 10AM PT on https://t.co/BevGIHmlCR pic.twitter.com/yoKvppaeDE — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) November 28, 2022

While we can mark our calendars for November 29, 2022, at 10 AM PT for the Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds expansion livestream, you can pick up the base game today. Far Cry 6 launched back in October of last year, 2021. So again, chances are you played through this title, but if not, the game does toss you into another battle against an evil dictator. Players here will take the role of Dani Rojas, who is fighting to free the fictional Caribbean island of Yara.

With the Yara under the control of El Presidente Anton Castillo, the citizens are forced into harsh labor and rules. Yara is known for providing special treatment to cure cancer. But the process of creating the drug has cost countless lives of the Yara citizens. It’s an uphill battle as Yara citizens scramble for safety, but Dani Rojas, fortunately, has some help with other rebellion forces seeking to take out Anton at whatever cost necessary. Overall, the game has been reviewed favorably. We’re hopeful the DLC expansion, Lost Between Worlds, will provide another thrilling adventure with familiar characters we’ve met throughout our campaign in Far Cry 6. However, we’ll have to wait for the official livestream showcase to find out.

If you haven’t picked up Far Cry 6, it’s available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view embedded down below.

