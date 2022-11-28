The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Reveals New Key Visual

A new key visual for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten was revealed on Monday. The official website for the series also detailed that more information regarding the upcoming premiere will be revealed during a special program on December 6. The series is set to air in January 2023 with studio Project No. 9 in charge of animation production. The first trailer for the series was released back in October which you can watch below. The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime is a direct adaptation of the light novel series written by Saekisan and illustrated by Hanekoto.

Anime Staff

Kenichi Imaizumi will be directing the upcoming rom-com series. Other directorial works of Imaizumi involve Kingdom (Season 3 and Season 4), Reborn!, Brynhildr in the Darkness, and Student Council’s Discretion Level 2. He also has episode-directing work for popular series such as Hunter x Hunter, Anohana, Charlotte, and Legend of the Galactic Heroes. Joining him on the staff of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is Keiichirō Ōchi, who will be handling the series composition, known for his same role in popular series such as The Quintessential Quintuplets and more recently The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting.

Moe Hyūga (Steins;Gate 0) will be composing the music for the series. Takayuki Noguchi (Queen’s Blade) is in charge of the character designs. Masakazu Miyake (Sabikui Bisco, Mushoku Tensei) is the art director. Tomoya Kamijo (Fire Force, Gintama’) will work as the director of photography while Yukiko Ario (Talentless Nana) will handle the color design.

Anime Cast

Manaka Iwami will be voicing the main female protagonist Mahiru Shiina. Iwami is most notably known for her role as Tohru Honda in the iconic romance anime series Fruits Basket (2019). She also voiced Macquia in the 4x award-winning anime film Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms (2018). Other roles of hers include Chiaki Hoshinomori from Gamers!, Teresa Wagner from Tada Never Falls in Love, and Lykos from Children of the Whales. Joining Iwami is Taito Ban, who will be voicing the main male protagonist Amane Fujimiya. While Ban doesn’t have an iconic main role as Iwami does, he does have some note-worthy roles including Nagahiro Sakiguchi from Pretty Boy Detective Club and Xiao Ming from Flavors of Youth.

Other casts from the upcoming anime series include Haruka Shiraishi as Chitose Shirakawa and Taku Yashiro as Itsuki Akasawa. Shiraishi is widely known for her role as Asirpa in Golden Kamuy and Fumino Furuhashi in We Never Learn: BOKUBEN. She is also the voice of Kaie Tanya from 86 Eighty-Six and Mira Suou from World’s End Harem. Meanwhile, Yashiro is most known for his roles as Vulcan from Fire Force and Gugu from To Your Eternity. Fun fact, both Shiraishi and Yashiro were cast in the fantasy series Peach Boy Riverside with Shiraishi voicing the main female protagonist Sally, and Yashiro voicing Chūki.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Light Novel

The light novel series first began its publication on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2018. Then a year later, SB Creative acquired the series and has since published a total of seven volumes. US-based publisher Yen Press picked up the English license for the series in 2020 and has published the first three volumes of the series with Volume 4 set to release this October and Volume 5 in February 2023.

A manga adaptation of the light novel series with art by Wan Shibata and composition by Suzu Yūki was announced in 2019 but didn’t see its first volume published until July of this year with no timetable for Volume 2’s release. The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Light Novel currently has 500,000 copies in circulation as of October 2022.

Mahiru is a beautiful girl whose classmates all call her an “angel.” Not only is she a star athlete with perfect grades—she’s also drop-dead gorgeous. Amane‚ an average guy and self-admitted slob‚ has never thought much of the divine beauty‚ despite attending the same school. Everything changes‚ however‚ when he happens to see Mahiru sitting alone in a park during a rainstorm. Thus begins the strange relationship between this incredibly unlikely pair! Light novel synospis via Yen Press

Source: Official Twitter