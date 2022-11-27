Star Wars: Squadrons is Free On The Epic Store

Star Wars: Squadrons the 2020 action-adventure game developed by EA, is free on the Epic Store up until the 1st of December. Thereafter the game will revert to it’s normal retail price of $39.99.

Developed by the same guys behind Star Wars: Battlefront II. Star Wars Squadrons puts players in control of their own spacecraft per selected faction. There are Tie Fighters, X-Wings, and other exotic Spacecrafts all with a myriad of awesome assault or bomber weapons to blast enemies into smithereens. Just make sure you manage your energy levels correctly, too much energy dedicated to weaponry will lead to a lack in the two other functions of the Spacecraft – Shield and Engine.

There is an exciting single-player storyline that follows two pilots on opposite sides of the war and two exciting multiplayer modes, Dogfight a simple 5v5 team deathmatch game and Fleet battles, whereby two teams of five fight to destroy the opposing teams Capital Ship.

Commander Javes of the New Republic and Captain Terisa Kerrill of the New Imperial forces.

The single-player story tells the tale of right and wrong, defection and rebellion all connected through courage and combat. Initially, Captain Javes belonged to the Imperial forces, training up Captain Terisa to be his second in command. In a mission deployed by Rae Sloane, Captain Javes turns on his squadmates to protect a convoy of refugees. Javes defects to the New Republic, becoming a Commander, while Captain Terisa takes her next opportunity to avenge her fallen comrades.

The game supports VR and cross-play between VR and non-VR gamers.

We’ve written a guide on how you can become a more experienced space pilot in Star Wars: Squadrons. There are some useful tips for newcomers and hints on how to play which could make your first step into Star Wars: Squadrons slightly more bearable. It’s quite worthwhile paying attention to the Epic Store, the gaming company often gives out free games – of which many are actually triple-A.

In other EA news, a recently registered patent shows that EA is clamping down on online cheaters. Not necessarily hackers, but rather people that intentionally kill themselves or join a game only to be AFK all the time. The patent is controversial, however, because how the newly proposed software will detect if a player is cheating or not is through going to private chats with other players and lobby chats. Is this an invasion of privacy? EA insists that they will deploy the software with respect to the privacy policy – however, who will actually monitor this making sure that the company is actually obeying this policy?