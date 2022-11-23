PS5 DualSense Controllers Are $20 Off For Black Friday, Both US and UK

Good news for fans of the PS5…the DualSense Controllers are on sale for Black Friday with $20 off, dropping the price down to just $49 instead of $69. This includes all the different color choices like the classic white, midnight black, cosmic red, nova pink, gray camouflage, and galactic purple.
DUALSHOCK BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (US)
- Amazon – all colors – $49.00
- Walmart – all colors – $49.00
- GameStop – all colors – $49.00
- Best Buy – all colors – $49.99
DUALSHOCK BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (UK)
- Amazon – Midnight Black – £39.99
- Amazon – Cosmic Red – £39.99
- Argos – all colours – £39.99
- Smyths – all colours – £41.99
- ShopTo – all colours – £42.85
- GAME – all colours – £44.99
- PlayStation Direct – £44.99
These deals should be available through the weekend but definitely through Thanksgiving and Black Friday…a perfect time to get one in time for Christmas.