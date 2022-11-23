PS5 DualSense Controllers Are $20 Off For Black Friday, Both US and UK

Good news for fans of the PS5…the DualSense Controllers are on sale for Black Friday with $20 off, dropping the price down to just $49 instead of $69. This includes all the different color choices like the classic white, midnight black, cosmic red, nova pink, gray camouflage, and galactic purple.

DUALSHOCK BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (US)

DUALSHOCK BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (UK)

These deals should be available through the weekend but definitely through Thanksgiving and Black Friday…a perfect time to get one in time for Christmas.

Source.