Fallout 76 Nuka-World On Tour Trailer Highlights What Players Can Expect This December

The release of Fallout 76 wasn’t the most successful game initially. There was quite a bit of flack from fans about the overall gameplay experience. However, since then, the development team over at Bethesda Game Studios has continued to bring on more content. As a result, we’ve seen several seasons and expansions that offered new storylines, areas, NPCs, and items to turns things around. Currently, fans are getting ready for the next major season release, which is highlighting everyone’s favorite fizzy beverage pre and post-war for the desolate Wasteland, Nuka Cola.

December 6, 2022, will start the Nuka-World season 11, bringing a carnival to the game. Nuka-World on Tour is a carnival that sets up the Nuka-World experience in different areas around the Wasteland. This is based on the hit theme park Nuka-World which was present before the bombs dropped. Now we know that since then, a group has managed to keep the theme park experience alive by traveling the Nuka-World all around the Wasteland.

This carnival is also bringing a slew of new content into the game. For instance, there will be new public events, a regional boss, new Nuka-World-themed items, and characters to meet, along with an ammo box for Fallout 1st members. This will allow players to store ammo, but it’s worth noting that this is just for stackable ammo types and won’t hold Fusion Cores or Plasma Cores. Still, this should bring plenty of content into the game as we head into the upcoming month. Likewise, this might hold you over for the holiday break if you’re after something new within the Wasteland of Appalachia, West Virginia.

We also know that you’ll come across a character from Nuka-World if you previously enjoyed Fallout 4. Of course, we’re waiting to see just who that might be. With that said, we’ll have to wait and interact with these new characters when they officially set up camp on December 6, 2022. For now, you can check out the season 11 trailer in the video embedded above, along with a previously released developer deep dive on the season below. If you haven’t already done so, Fallout 76 is readily available to pick up and play today. Set just twenty-five years after the nuclear war that destroyed the world, players can embark on their journey of being a Vault 76 dweller on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. This way, you can get on your way into the game before Bethesda Softworks drops the season 11 Nuka-World for players to enjoy next month.

