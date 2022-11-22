Street Fighter Developers Would Love Some Unlikely Crossovers

Fighting games are a popular genre, but many of them still wish to broaden their appeal and provide reasons to get more players interested. One of the core ways that fighting games have done this over the years is through crossovers. That might be as simple as including a guest character from another game, or it could even be an entire game built around two franchises going head-to-head, such as the Marvel vs. Capcom series. The Street Fighter franchise is no stranger to crossovers, and the lead developers behind Street Fighter 6 have chimed in about the potential crossovers they would love to see.

In a new interview with Game Informer, the duo of game producer Shuhei Matsumoto and game director Takayuki Nakayama were asked a series of rapid-fire questions. The interview goes over topics like the new backstory for Ken Masters, the inspirations for the art and locations of the game, future content plans, and ideas for crossovers.

When asked about the potential crossovers they would like to see with Street Fighter, Nakayama responded to say that he enjoys DC Comics and thinks it would be “fantastic to collaborate with DC and Marvel Comics.” However, he also goes on to shut any hopes down by saying that it would be “very difficult” to get such a project rolling. This is likely due to deals that would need to take place regarding the rights to both franchises. The Marvel vs. Capcom series has been out of the picture for a while now, and this is reportedly due to Capcom and Marvel not being able to agree upon things behind the scenes.

With a potential DC crossover, Capcom would need to consider the fact that fellow fighting game developer NetherRealm Studios has the rights to use DC Comics characters for its own fighting games. That said, NetherRealm has shown that it is also open to crossovers thanks to its numerous guest characters. Potentially with that in mind, Game Informer asked the pair if they would consider a crossover with NetherRealm’s most famous franchise, Mortal Kombat.

In response, Nakayama believed it would be “very cool, but it may be hard to watch.” The pair then discussed how players may not want to see Street Fighter characters be violently killed in a similar way to how Mortal Kombat lets players kill its characters.

Street Fighter 6 is due to be released in 2023 and it will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

