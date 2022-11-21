Postal 3 Gets Removed From Steam

Running with Scissors has taken down Postal 3. The development studio took to Twitter today to announce the news.

Running with Scissors, the development team behind Postal 3 has decided to remove the game on their own accord from Steam. The team reasoned that the removal is due to the DRM issues and the overall “shittiness” of the game. The team took to Twitter today to announce the news, adding that they didn’t have access to the page – if they did they would have made the game for free instead of removing it.

With Postal 3's DRM issues and overall shittiness of the game itself, the game is officially no longer being sold on Steam.



We didn't have control over the page, so we couldn't make it free before the DRM issues began.



At least people will no longer buy that trash!#POSTAL3 pic.twitter.com/eXnZi7UVon — Running With Scissors (@RWSstudios) November 21, 2022

This comes 11 years after the release of the game, which has a delectably terrible rating of “mostly negative” on Steam – how unfortunate. For a little bit of backstory, the game Postal 3 was published by Akella and developed by the Russian company’s in-house studio, Trashmaster. Running with Scissors was not happy with the end product and leading to a fallout with Akella.

Running With Scissors later said it was “just a dodgy spin-off that should never have happened,” making Postal 4: No Regerts the true sequel. It’s quite funny on the Postal 4: No Regerts Page the devs even state: “No third game is known to exist.) voicing their disgust for the sequel.

I used to watch my brother play Postal 2 way back when. It looked like an outrageously fun gun, allowing you to kill civilians and pee on them (funny in a game, sickening IRL) It seems like the game is a cult hit, and is most definitely worthwhile playing for those of you looking to escape from the mundanity of life.

The true sequel to Postal 2, Postal 4 is out now on Steam. Although still not a raving 8/10 scored game, it seems quite fun and is consistently being patched and worked on – resulting in it being a Farcry to how the game was when it first launched. It seems like the trend of releasing half-baked products and then patching them after launch still seems to be strong in the industry.

