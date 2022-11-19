Ubisoft Gives Update On Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Content and Requests

Ubisoft has spent many years revitalizing the Assassin’s Creed franchise. First, it went from being one of the best games and franchises to being a convoluted mess that didn’t really do much with each new iteration. Then, with the “restart,” if you will, things got back on track, culminating in the massive success of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game has had over 20 million players be a part of it, and between the main game, DLC, and cosmetics, it grossed a billion dollars in profits. But as the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end,” and Ubisoft has addressed that.

Yesterday, they made a massive post about how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would be getting its “Final Chapter” on December 6th, and they posted the requirements of how you would be able to access that chapter within the game. But there were other things they discussed. After all, the game is massive and has had a lot of events over the two-plus years of its life. For example, there were seasonal events that they did to make players happy. They gave an update on them with the final content being announced:

“We will no longer be running the time-limited festival events in Ravensthorpe. For those who did not have the chance to participate in the Yule, Ostara, Sigrblot, or Oskoreia Festivals, all rewards from past festivals will be available at all merchants located throughout England upon completing the quest The First Night of Samhain (Glowecestrescire arc).”

Ubisoft also took the time to address one of the most requested things for the title, a New Game Plus mode. The mode is prevalent in AAA titles, and many expected it to come here, yet it never did, and Ubisoft explained why:

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been built as a unique Assassin’s Creed experience, one that is very different from its predecessors in its structure, offering new ways of engaging with the world and its characters. When investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realized that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding.”

That’s very fair, and given the incredible scope of the title, putting in such a mode would be very challenging indeed. But, at the very least, they addressed it, and fans can know that they did consider it, even if it didn’t get fully implemented.

So with these answers given, hopefully, fans will enjoy the final aspects of the title as they arrive.

Source: Ubisoft