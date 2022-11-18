Crystal Dynamic Teases Upcoming Tomb Raider Video Game Reveal

Tomb Raider is an iconic adventure series that’s been around for ages now. From the original PlayStation release, we’ve seen Lara Croft partake in adventures all across the globe. However, it’s been a few years since we’ve seen our adventurer return for another enchanting campaign. Fortunately, the wait might be dwindling down as we finally have another tease about the franchise. But don’t get too excited here. Unfortunately, the tease only indicates when players will get the next game reveal for this franchise.

Recently, Crystal Dynamics held an investors call where the topic of Tomb Raider came up. Rather than directly saying that the development team has nothing to unveil at the moment, CEO Phil Rogers pointed to when we can hear something. According to the head of Crystal Dynamics, the development team is excited to showcase where they are heading, but that won’t be until next year. We don’t have a specific date quite yet, and since we’re nearly in 2023, the announcement could be sooner than we think.

At any rate, it’s at least another confirmation that Crystal Dynamics is pushing forward with another installment to the beloved Tomb Raider franchise. After all, we haven’t seen a new mainline game for the IP since 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Although that doesn’t mean the IP hasn’t been going through a notable change since that particular title launched into the marketplace. If you don’t recall, Embracer Group acquired a few assets from Square Enix earlier this year.

Included in the purchase was the acquisition of Crystal Dynamics alongside the Tomb Raider IP. So it will be interesting to see just how this installment holds up to the previous trilogy release. Of course, we’re not even sure at this point if this next game will be the first chapter of another thrilling adventure series following Lara Croft or a single standalone installment. All we can do right now is wait for the official unveiling from Crystal Dynamics. However, it doesn’t look like the recent change of hands between Square Enix and Embracer Group has slowed the development team from chipping away at the next game, so that could be a good sign.

For now, if you haven’t already played through the past trilogy, you can get started with the 2013 release of Tomb Raider. From there, you have the 2015 Rise of the Tomb Raider, followed by the trilogy conclusion called Shadow of the Tomb Raider. This new trilogy offered a reboot for the IP showcasing an unskilled Lara Croft turning into the iconic tomb-raiding heroine we’ve come to know and love.

