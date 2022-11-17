Saints Row Gets Overall In Latest Patch

There have been many issues that video game fans have had with developers in recent years. But easily, the biggest one is them, the developers, releasing a game before it’s ready. By that, we mean how multiple developers in this year alone have released what should be incredible AAA titles, yet they release them in rather buggy form. Whether it be through gameplay glitches, framerate issues, graphics not being up to snuff, or something in between, it really annoys gamers. Not just because it ruins the experience they had been looking forward to but because it means they have to wait for a significant patch to arrive to fix things. That describes what happened with the Saints Row reboot to a T.

Despite the previous games in the franchise being well-tuned machines, for the most part, the Saints Row reboot lacked the polish and finesse to make it stand out from its predecessors. Instead, it was known for gameplay glitches that would break the game and make it impossible to progress and visual issues that couldn’t be ignored. As a result of these issues, the game didn’t sell well at launch, and reviewers ripped it apart in many ways.

Fast forward to now, and the team at Volition has released a patch that fixes a whopping 200 bugs in the title. While that may not be as big as the 1000 bug patch a certain title from Square Enix once had, that’s still a lot of bugs to fix in one shot.

So, what did they try and fix through the patch? Volition notes that combat has been improved in many ways, with the goal of making it “more balanced and engaging.” In addition, they altered how badly enemy weapons affected you and changed the Weapon Ultimates to activate immediately for simple use.

They also improved how you handle your vehicles in the game via customization. As a result, you’ll be able to alter them more efficiently and with less fuss.

Another improvement comes from taking over the city itself. They improved the progression of the takeover features, including having the Saints walk around the district as you take it over.

Co-op and stability were two sections that got major overhauls, with all sorts of bugs and crash issues being resolved.

You’ll want to read the full patch notes before diving back into the game, as there’s a lot going on in the patch. Hopefully, this will be enough to bring players back into the title and give it a second chance.

