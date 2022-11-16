The Witcher Voice Actor Will Happily Record Dialogue For The Upcoming Remake

When it comes to CD Projekt Red, they have a few exciting projects in the works. We know that they have a new installment coming from The Witcher franchise along with the DLC Phantom Liberty for Cyberpunk 2077. However, outside of those two projects, we know that the studio is also working on a remake of the very first title from The Witcher franchise. It’s been a long series so far, and it would make sense to go back and give the first game a remake for both veteran players alongside newcomers to the IP.

However, we don’t have very much information right now about the remake. We don’t know if there are any significant changes outside of the game being built using Unreal Engine 5. There’s a chance we might see a remake that stays incredibly true to the first title’s groundwork. Although, that doesn’t mean there’s no room for the development team to bring out even more content.

Areas can be expanded, and developers could work new storylines into the game. But, if the studio were to go that route, it would mean bringing the cast of characters back to voice these lines. Recently, Eurogamer spoke with Doug Cockle, the voice actor behind Geralt from the video games.

Doug Cockle was asked if he’s working on the game remake and his overall thoughts. According to the voice actor, he’s more than willing to go back into the studio and voice Geralt once again. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like CD Projekt Red picked up the phone to call the actor regarding a spot as Geralt.

However, that could indicate that this might be a remake that uses the same lines voiced from when Doug first stepped into the audio booth. Likewise, if CD Projekt Red was to go back and record lines for Doug, it could mean bringing on several actors back into the studio.

Eurogamer makes an excellent point in their article. The cast of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Witcher 3 might not sound the same if we go back to The Witcher. There were a few cast changes over the years for this franchise, so not everyone will sound exactly the same, which again may cause CD Projekt Red to hire the cast of voice actors who spent time portraying these characters in the most recent installment. For now, it’s purely a waiting game to hear more about what The Witcher remake will offer. We could be a good way out from actually getting our hands on any new marketing materials at this point.

