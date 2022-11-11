Breath of the Wild Speedrunner Completes a Ridiculous Task

Breath of the Wild is one of the best video games of all time

Speedrunners really are both a majestic sight and an absolute nightmare to watch. It’s incredibly interesting to see a human being beat your favorite game in next to no time, but it’s also massively frustrating to see someone play a game so efficiently that it makes you feel puny in comparison. Well, this might just be the most incredible one of all time because a Breath of the Wild speedrunner has managed to beat the game in under an hour. That is a very impressive task, but wait, we forget to mention that they also completed this task while blindfolded – we all may as well give up on video gaming after this.

This blindfolded The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild speedrunner is clearly a force to be reckoned with, but they haven’t paid even a thought about what this accomplishment has done to the rest of us. Speedrunning in general is a massively competitive area of gaming, with people from all over the world attempting to best a particular game in the fastest time possible, but this record will take some beating, even if you had both of your eyes available as well.

The person in question goes by the name CrystalSaver, and they filmed the whole process just to rub salt in the wounds for everyone watching. As the final cutscene begins to play, after just battling with Calamity Ganon, CrystalSaver keeps the blindfold on because the run would be void otherwise. The realization of what they have just done is something that blasts through the screen as the emotion is there to see, and fair play because if that was us, we’re not sure we’d be keeping it as chilled as this gamer is – the neighbors would be hearing every celebration as it happened.

The impressive blindfolded speedrun

The concept of blindfolded speedrunning is something we can’t quite get our head around, but it turns out that the community for this niche aspect of speedrunning is growing rapidly. Apparently, completing the game as fast as you can is not enough for people these days, they must always try and push the boundaries of physics it seems – since when was casually enjoying a game for enjoyment, not enough? In the past year alone, speedrunners have been blindfolding themselves to beat speedrun records in Super Mario 64, Kingdom Hearts, and Punch-Out. Honestly, you could think of a random challenge and someone somewhere will be halfway through completing it. Let’s see what people can do with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom when that is released.

