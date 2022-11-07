The Sims 4 CC Pack Set to Change Things up a Bit

The Sims 4 is set to see some changes to the in-game retail stores.

Those of you that claim to be die-hard The Sims fans will want to take note of this next item, as it means a couple of changes to your favorite life simulation game. A new The Sims 4 CC pack is set to transform the colors and style of your little in-game retail businesses, as things begin to shake up in Electronic Art’s famed simulation game.

This new The Sims 4 CC pack will offer a variety of decorations, and several furniture options, as well as fashion and clothing shops so players can keep the customers rolling in. This will be a lovely little addition as we all wait for The Sims 5 to get a release date – although we could be waiting for some time it seems.

This pack will be called the Retail Therapy CC pack and it is designed to simply freshen things up in your stores and will offer various options for decorations and all kinds of furnishings. According to the description provided by the pack’s creator, akalukery, Retail Therapy will contain “industrially-inspired furniture and only the most stylish decorative objects that will transform your Sim’s wardrobe from drab to fab,” we do love a wardrobe change as well. Not only that though because this pack will also feature 20 new objects that can be used to rebuild your shop for the better.

In terms of decorative items, there will be 15 altogether; three racks that can be used as dressers, a full-length mirror (an essential), and a lovely little shoe rack. There will also be display tables that can be stacked on top of each other so you don’t take up too much space, and you can attach little objects beneath the racks as well. It just means that you can easily manipulate everything in your store front so it’s exactly to your liking. The Retail Therapy CC pack can be downloaded from the creator’s site.

For the people that know this game, it’s one that can be highly creative with the use of mods that allow your game to be greater than your own life even. The game also makes use of cheats, which basically give you everything you would ever need, but why would you want to go down that route? The Sims 4 still has a lot of life in it as well, so make sure you take advantage now, who knows how long it will be before The Sims 5 is released?

