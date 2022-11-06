Brawlhalla Brings In Avatar The Last Airbender Characters!

If you’ve never played Brawlhalla before, it’s a fast-paced action game that lets you choose a character and then brawl it out in 1v1, 2v2, free-for-all matches, or even customizing your matches and rooms to maximize your fun. Thanks to its free-to-play nature, the game has millions of players, and the title is constantly updating and growing its roster of crossovers so gamers can have more fun. But today, they took things to the next level by bringing in three characters from the beloved animated series Avatar The Last Airbender! It’s true. Aang, Toph, and Zuko will enter the game on November 16th.

A new trailer and a breakdown of the trio were provided, and it will excite fans of both properties.

For example, with Aang, he’ll be a crossover for the character Wu Shang. Aang was the last survivor of the attack by the Fire Nation to kill the Airbenders before the Avatar could be found. By a stroke of luck, Aang had run away from the monastery and sealed himself in ice during a storm. He soon reemerged thanks to the help of future friends Katara and Sokka and learned what it meant to be the Avatar to save the world. In the game, he’ll wield Gauntlets and a Spear to attack but also be able to wield the four elements and enter the Avatar State!

Zuko was the disgraced prince of Fire Lord Ozai. To restore his honor, he had to chase after the Avatar and bring him back to his father. But along the way, he learned many truths about himself, the world, and what it meant to have true honor. In the end, he renounces his family, helps Aang save the world, and leads the Fire Nation to a new peaceful era. In Brawhalla, he’ll wield a sword and spear and be able to transform into the Blue Spirit and use firebending! He’ll be crossing over with Hattori in the game.

Finally, there’s Toph, the Blind Bandit. An earthbending prodigy, Toph’s connection to the earth allows her to manipulate it and feel through it just by her sense of touch. As a result, she became Aang’s earthbending teacher, became the world’s first metalbender, and was an invaluable ally in the fight against the Fire Nation. Her techniques in the game will revolve around a hammer, gauntlets, and earthbending as she crosses over with Kor.

So yeah, seeing them come together like this is quite the treat if you’re a fan of these franchises.

