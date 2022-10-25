Unofficial “Bloodborne Mobile” Game Infuriates Fans

Have you ever played a video game that that so enthralled you you felt it had to have another title after it? Even if the story was complete, and the gameplay didn’t feel like it could improve, you knew you wanted more. Most times in the video game world, a sequel is guaranteed if a title sells well. But, sometimes, there are instances where a game is a true “one-off,” and the developer would instead work on other titles rather than try to improve on something they already did. If you’re a fan of FromSoftware titles, you’re familiar with this feeling. That is why many of you will not be happy to hear about a title called “Bloodborne Mobile.”

Before you say anything, the answer is no. The game is not a title by FromSoftware. It’s from Rock Great Games. What’s more, the game is rated G, a stark contrast from the M rating that the game got when it arrived on PS4. So what is this game, then? It’s an unofficial title, a knockoff for lack of a better term. At times, developers will try to “stick their hand in the cookie jar” and make a game based on another game that they don’t have the rights to.

The game will likely be taken down before too long, but until then, you can try it out and see just how bad and unlike the main title it is. Even Twitter is calling it out as not a legit game.

Bloodborne Mobile is definitely not legit pic.twitter.com/seZFyqpqdA — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 25, 2022

What’s sad about this is many-fold. First, regardless of their intentions, this dev team behind “Bloodborne Mobile” are basically trolling fans. They know fans wanted more from that unique universe, but they haven’t gotten it. They’re trying to “fill the void,” but they should know better, especially with making a G-rated game versus going full-tilt and making it a mature title that diehard fans would love.

The other problem is that fans got their hopes up recently when Sony posted about Bloodborne, and everyone thought they were teasing a new game. It got so bad that Sony took down the Twitter post about it! That alone should show you the passion of this particular fan base. They know what they want, and they’ll latch onto anything that even teases that something could come from it.

Sadly, that hasn’t been the case. It’s been many years since the game arrived on PS4, and FromSoftware has moved on to make multiple hit games after it. They finished the Dark Souls Saga, had a Game of the Year Candidate with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and then released Elden Ring this year. A game that sold many millions and is likely to be GOTY.

Could FromSoftware go back to Bloodborne? Sure. But until it does, don’t believe anything else about it!

