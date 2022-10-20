Joker: Folie a Deux Adds Harry Lawtey to Star-Studded Cast

Deadline has reported that Warner Bros. highly anticipated comic book film, Joker: Folie a Deux, has gained a new cast member. Joining the already star-studded cast is Harry Lawtey from HBO’s Industry. Warner Bros. has remained silent on what role Lawtey was cast for, but Deadline reports that they hear it’s one of the bigger roles in the film.

Lawtey is a British actor whose best-known role on HBO’s hit series — Industry. Sadly though, the two-season series has come to an end last month and Lawtey is once again up for a new role. He will also be starring with Christian Bale in Scott Cooper’s adaptation of the Louis Bayard novel The Pale Blue Eye, which Netflix will release both on their streaming service and in select theaters.

Joker: Folie a Deux has been for the most part an under-wraps project. We heard that it will feature our reprising Joker, Joaquin Pheonix, and his leading lady, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. However, this movie will be a different spin than the first title and to boot all other types of comic book movies as it is set to be musical-like. Yes, you read that right. Joker 2 is going to be a musical and will follow the events of the first movie. Joker is placed in Arkham Asylum where he meets Harley Quinn. This budding relationship between the two must begin to spark and develop into the iconic duo we know them as.

More on the film’s title though, Joker: Folie à Deux. What does ‘Folie à Deux’ mean? It refers to the clinical term for the ‘shared madness’ between two people, often when hallucinations are believed to transfer from one host to another. This will make perfect sense for DC fans out there who know the history between these two characters, and it seems as if Gaga and Phoenix will be playing two mad lovers who enjoy creating chaos – nothing new for this crazy couple then.

That is the base premise of the film however, I’m sure there will be plenty of great surprises that will keep audiences on their toes. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz are other notable cast members of the film. Perhaps Harry Lawtey will play another iconic villain in that Batman verse, but for now, the role will remain a mystery.

Joker: Folie à Deux will officially be heading to theatres on October 4, 2024, while the studio pushes for a December start date to begin production. Are you excited to see the Joker sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

