Starfield Will Include Quest To Get an “Adoring Fan”

When you’re a video game publisher, especially one with a long history of producing games, you will inevitably put Easter Eggs in your titles. Specifically, after a while, you’ll be inclined to add Easter Eggs to the past titles you’ve made. It’s not a bad idea, and sometimes fans love nothing more than to connect with the game more through memories they have thanks to these Easter Eggs. However, there are some ties that fans will want to avoid, like the plague, and the devs/publishers will put them in just to screw with them. That can be proven through the upcoming Bethesda game, Starfield.

As you know by now, Starfield is Bethesda’s “next big swing” in terms of making a new IP, and they’ve been working on this one for some time now. The space RPG will have you going to many planets as you explore the stars above. So naturally, because you’re going to so many worlds, you will have plenty of quests to partake in. If you’re a fan of the Elder Scrolls franchise, you’ll want to be wary of a quest that sounds very familiar.

Why is that? Because in the new game, the player will build themselves up via Traits, and these Traits will give you bonuses, quests, and potential consequences. Such as the trait called “Hero Worshipped.” According to Bethesda’s Todd Howard, the trait will ensure you have “earned the attention of an annoying ‘Adoring Fan’ who will show up randomly and jabber at you incessantly. On the plus side, he’ll give you gifts…”

Sometimes gifts aren’t enough, ok? But as we said, this will be familiar to Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion fans because there was a similar thing in that title where a Bosmer became your “adoring fan” after you became a champion in a particular quest. They’d follow you around, not helping you really, talking to you all the time, and if they were to die because you went into combat, they’d respawn three days later.

Fans hated this NPC for all sorts of reasons, even though he’d eventually walk off a cliff, and that made fans very happy. Still, it’s odd that Bethesda would add this to their upcoming title instead of another with more meaning. Perhaps they have a sick sense of humor. It’s hard to say. We don’t know if the one in the new title will look like the one from the previous title, but we’d bet there will be similarities.

Then again, because we know it’s coming, you’ll know how to avoid it. Don’t get the “Hero Worshipped” trait, and you’ll be fine. Then again, fans like them always find a way to go to you, even if you’re trying to avoid them like the plague.

