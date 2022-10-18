Need for Speed Unbound Gameplay Trailer Coming Tuesday

Sure, Need for Speed Unbound will be out before you know it, but the sneak peeks and gameplay videos are still rolling in. Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 18, there will be a new gameplay trailer to watch. In a Tweet from the official Need for Speed Twitter account, there’s a short peek as well as the watch details. The trailer will be out at 8 a.m. PT and 5 p.m. CEST.

In the snippet shared in the Tweet below, there isn’t too much shared, but we do get to see a brief moment of the car-wings effect and a very smooth evasive maneuver. The “car wings,” which happen when a car makes a leap, appear to be a decisive addition for fans. Some are really excited and appreciate the throwback to earlier Need for Speed games while others refer to them as “trash.” It’s only a 10-second video, so it may be worth holding back our judgment a bit. You can find the original Tweet below.

Time doesn’t stop. Set your watch for tomorrow at 8am PT/5pm CEST. #needforspeed pic.twitter.com/pwZWDHJWuA — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 17, 2022

The last trailer was released last week. It showed off the game’s unique and vibrant art style a bit as well as the music. Rapper A$AP Rocky was part of the trailer and a large contributor to the soundtrack. The style of the game is so interesting. While the cars are still hyperrealistic, there are flashes of animation that look a bit reminiscent of Netflix’s Arcane. It’s a modern look that switches between graffiti and comic books. Though hard to describe, the style gives the game a lot of personality. Criterion Game’s art director, Darren White, said on the topic of the art choices, “We wanted to deliver an art style that matters for gameplay, one that clearly celebrates player actions, enhance the player experience, and rewards them along the way.” However, the trailer did not give a lot of actual gameplay, despite the title. The hope is that we will see more gaming and less hype tomorrow.

Need for Speed Unbound is an upcoming racing game from Electronic Arts and Criterion Games. The latest in a long line of games, it will be the twenty-fifth installment in the series. Street race through Lakeshore City, based on Chicago, as you try to become the most wanted racer among the city’s police force. It’s an open world too, so the world is your oyster. Though it was originally supposed to be released on October 18, it will now be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 2. Soon, we’ll get another look at the gameplay features which hopefully actually show us a bit more of what to expect. So far it looks really nice, thanks in part to the Frostbite engine and thanks to the interesting style.

