Destiny 2 Will Be Simplifying Its In-Game Economy

Bungie has revealed that Destiny 2 will be getting a couple of notable overhauls in time for the start of Season 19. The popular online first-person shooter is about to see a significant change to its in-game economy, thanks to the removal of destination materials.

Destination materials in Destiny 2 are most often used as a form of currency after being obtained by visiting various planets across the game’s universe. These materials have been used to buy various items that can play an important role in levelling up in-game, by upgrading gear and items, for example. However, with such variation in destinations comes variation in the number of materials, and therefore variations in currency. This is something Bungie has clearly decided to reevaluate, as is detailed in a new blog post on the game’s official website.

As explained in the latest update, streamlining the systems in terms of game economy is a clear priority. “One of the major goals that we have on the Economy Team for Destiny 2 is making the game more approachable to new and returning players,” it reads. “One way that we can do that is by reducing the number of currencies that players need to understand and keep track of.” This does make sense, especially when the developers want to attract and retain new players, rather than overwhelm them with different varieties of substances they’ll need to collect. The decision to drop destination materials also means that players will have more space in their inventories, which is always a well-received move. Whilst Bungie acknowledges that this is a shift away from the game’s roots, they explain that fundamentally, “Destiny has grown to become a much more complex game than it started as all those years ago.”

Players will no longer be able to obtain specific types of destination materials as of the start of the game’s Season 19, which is expected to kick off on December 6. These items are Dusklight Shards, Microphasic Datalattice, Helium Filaments, Baryon Boughs, Spinmetal Leaves and Glacial Starwort. Bungie has also reassured players that they’ll still be able to make use of the Material Exchange, with the game’s Master Rahool accepting any destination materials that players have stored up already, albeit with a lower exchange rate than before being offered for them. Season 19 will also now see players able to exchange 5,000 Glimmer, the game’s main currency for a stack of 20 destination materials.

For the full breakdown on how the game’s economy is changing in Destiny 2, you can check out the official update over on the game’s website. It’s also revealed in the blog post that players can expect the arrival of Mech-style armor as part of the game’s Festival of the Lost Halloween event, which gets underway on October 18, as of Destiny 2‘s weekly reset.

