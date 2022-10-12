A New AAA Dungeons & Dragons Game Is On The Way

A new “AAA” Dungeons & Dragons game is currently in the works from the team who brought us Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. As part of a new update from Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast, the development team who will be working on the new title have also had something of a rebrand.

Formerly known as Tuque Games, the Montreal-based developers of Dark Alliance will now operate under the name Invoke Studios. Wizards of the Coast bought the studio back in 2019 and has announced the rebrand as part of a wider relaunch for the team. Invoke Studios first official project under its new name will be “a AAA game derived from the Dungeons & Dragons universe and developed on the Unreal 5 engine.” This seems to signify the publisher’s ambition for the project, which should sit well with the millions of Dungeons & Dragons players and fans around the world.

Invoke Studios is being headed up by Dominic Guay, who brings over 20 years of experience at Ubisoft with him. Having worked on titles such as Splinter Cell and the Far Cry series, Guay was a significant contributor to the creation of the Watch Dogs franchise, working as Senior Producer on what was arguably the series’ most popular game in Watch Dogs 2. Guay shares his enthusiasm for the new and ambitious Dungeons & Dragons game as part of the Wizards of the Coast update. “We have the largest and most popular brand of fantasy role-playing games in Dungeons & Dragons,” he explains. “Such a brand, with 50 years of history behind it, inspires developers and gives us enormous creative freedom. Our focus is on high-quality AAA games and we will have the means to achieve our ends.”

There are no specific details shared as yet as to what kind of game this new AAA experience will actually be. It could be that the game follows in similar footsteps to other TTRPG-inspired games such as Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, or whether it will follow an entirely different format. We’ll just have to wait and see for now. The same applies to the potential platforms the game will eventually release on. Whatever the case, it’ll be some time yet until we see what this new Dungeons & Dragons experience will actually materialise as.

In the meantime, Invoke Studios has also launched its own new website, which gives interested players a bit more insight into the new and fantastical worlds it is aiming to create. The team is currently also recruiting for development talent to add to its 80-strong existing team, so growth is certainly a key priority when it comes to beginning the development cycle of the new game. It’s an exciting bit of news for D&D fans, who’ll have to watch this space for further updates on the new work-in-progress title.

