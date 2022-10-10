The Latest Trailer for The Herald of the Flame Has Dropped

The image is taken from the upcoming Sea of Thieves adventure, The Herald of the Flame

When it comes to pirate games, there really aren’t that many to choose from, but when we have been treated to games set on the seven seas, they’re usually pretty epic. Sea of Thieves is one of the most recognizable pirate video games you can play, as well as one of the best too. The reason why it’s so successful is down to the game’s ongoing narrative which is updated with new adventures, and the latest one is called The Herald of the Flame.

The Herald of the Flame marks the return of a very sneaky character called Stitcher Jim, and with a brand-new cinematic trailer being revealed, you can see what exactly it is that Jim is plotting. Those people who have played Sea of Thieves will know the history of Jim, a character who pledges his allegiance to whoever appears to be the most effective villain – leeches can live an awfully long time if they’re smart.

The new trailer for The Herald of the Flame

This new trailer reveals all kinds of narrative details regarding Jim’s current allegiance, which is currently pledged to the formidable Ashen Skeleton Lord, Captain Flameheart. As you can see in the above trailer, Jim takes to singing a song about the fabled flame, as he assembles the remains of the deceased Ashen Lord. Jim has a different look to him though, he seems to have acquired the Ashen Curse as well, and those red-hot scars are looking very cool. The trailer’s description says that gamers will likely be looking for him as the primary goal of this adventure, which will be running for two weeks from October 13 to October 27, and will be available on all Xbox platforms and Microsoft Windows.

The release of The Herald of the Flame sets off a new narrative that will change from previous games. Captain Flameheart was the most feared pirate lord in the whole of the seven seas, and his supposed death was greeted with great applause by players around the world, but it’s never the same without a series antagonist – we’re actually quite glad that old Stitcher Jim has taken it upon himself to awaken this skeleton lord.

The Herald of the Flame is not for inexperienced pirates though, and it might be advisable for the rookies to avoid jumping straight into this adventure. There are some very useful guides that can really help all you newcomers out there because there is nothing worse than launching into a death-threatening quest when you’ve left your sea legs on the shore. You’ll need to figure out how to get a little fox companion or maybe figure out how to get the rarest fish might be something small you can warm up with.

Whatever your skill level is though, make sure you don’t miss this adventure while you can still access it because Stitcher Jim is bound to start causing absolute chaos as soon as he can awaken his deceased Ashen Skeleton Lord.

