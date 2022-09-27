10 Best Upcoming Pirate Games of 2023

Of all the various “classes” of fighter that we’ve seen in history, the Pirate is easily one of the most popular due to how they were portrayed in various media. You want the look, the swashbuckling nature, the hat, the ship, and the adventurous lifestyle of it all. Well, in 2023, there are plenty of pirate games ready to fit your Pirate needs!

#10 Pirate Simulator

Developer: Space Boat Studios

Publisher: PlayWay

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Let’s start out with one that will help you be the pirate you want to be while helping you earn it from the ground up.

Because in Pirate Simulator, you’ll start off as a sailor, and then slowly build yourself the ship and pirate life that you want. We do mean that literally too. You’ll start out with just a canoe, then need to get crafty in order to start building a vessel worthy of a pirate.

Once you have the ship, sail around and find some worthy Pirates to be your crew. After that, you’ll set sail and make your adventures! Will you be the best pirate ever? Come aboard and find out when the game arrives.

#9 Pirate Dragons

Developer: SuperSixStudios

Publisher: SuperSixStudios

Release date: 2023

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Now here is something that you might not be expecting, but you’ll definitely want to play for yourself. Because Pirate Dragons isn’t about pirates being on dragons in terms of steeds. Rather, you’re going to BE a dragon in a world that is just begging to be burned to cinders.

You’ll choose what dragon you want to be, then fly out into the world and slowly build your power by defeating various enemies. Not the least of which are all the various pirate ships that roam the seas!

Become the ultimate dragon so that no one can challenge you! And enjoy the sensation or roaming around the free and open world…that you will soon alight.

#8 Wavetale

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC

Developers: Thunderful Group, Zoink Games, Thunderful Development

Publishers: Thunderful Group, Thunderful Publishing

If you’re looking for a game that has a bit more classic adventure feel to it, you’ll want to play Wavetale when it comes out. Because this adventure title will have you set on an archipelago of islands, ones that are dying, and a mysterious force is looking to destroy them completely.

You are going to play as Sigrid, a young girl from the islands who is just trying to make it by, when suddenly she meets a mysterious shadow and they grant her the ability to walk on water!

Now, use your abilities to roam the islands, go on various missions, and stop your nemesis from destroying all who live on the islands!

#7 Essex: The Whale Hunter

Release date: TBA

Developers: 3T Games, SIG Publishing

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Ultimate Games, SIG Publishing

One of the most legendary sailing stories ever is that of Moby Dick, about a captain who went to war against a whale. In Essex: The Whale Hunter, you’ll actually don your Captain’s hat and recruit a mad as hatters crew in order to go on your own hunt for whales! All the while being in the period and the actual ship in which the story that inspired Moby Dick was born in/on!

Man the Essex with your crew, and then go forth to seek out the best whales for you to hunt! Just remember, these are massive beats, and if you aren’t careful, you’ll meet the fate of Ahab and die at the hands of these mighty whales.

#6 Frigato Shadows of the Caribbean

Release date: TBA

Developer: Mercat Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

Publishers: Ultimate Games, FreeMind Games

Welcome to the golden age of piracy, when pirates and their ships were everywhere, and you had to be some of the craftiest of men and women in order to survive on the high seas.

In Frigato Shadows of the Caribbean, you’ll command a crew of pirates on a quest for treasure and glory. All the while screwing with and defeating your “superior rival” in the British Navy. You can’t just win on guts and guns alone though. You’ll need to use tactics and skills to outmaneuver and outthink enemies.

Also, you might want to be careful about that treasure you’re going after. Legend says it might be cursed…

#5 Pirate’s Den Renovator

Developer: Space Boat Studios

Publisher: PlayWay

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you want something a bit more unique, how about Pirate’s Den Renovator?

Yes, really. You’ll play as a retired pirate who sets up shop on an island, and then starts to run various businesses himself, or through hired hands in order to help out pirates and make a good living for himself.

You’ll have a LOT to do in this game. Including setting up the actual business itself, making a shipyard so you can host and take care of arriving ships, you’ll be able to explore the island to see what it offers too. If all that fails and you’re strapped for cash, you have some underwater treasure troves that you can search for!

In other words, this pirate ain’t retired just yet.

#4 Pirates VR: Jolly Roger

Developer: Split Light Studio

Publisher: Split Light Studio

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

If you’re truly seeking a game that can help you FEEL like you are the one who is the pirate, then put on your VR headset and try out Pirates VR: Jolly Roger.

In this game, you’ll be put onto a mysterious island. One that has a wealth of things to explore and do. Not the least of which is to seek out a mysterious treasure that all the other pirates out there have looked for.

But don’t think it’s that easy. There are horror-elements in this game, puzzles to solve, and mysteries to unravel. Just what will you find at the end of this journey…

#3 Tide of Thieves

Developer: Note Missing Games

Publisher: Note Missing Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

The next pirate adventure you can have is Tide of Thieves, a game that’ll have you navigating all sorts of areas in order to get and reclaim treasure, fight enemies, and more! This top-down action and puzzle experience will have you taking part in a LOT of battles as you try and reach the goal of a level.

Along the way, you’ll get to interact with your crew and see what they’re like. They’re a chatty crew, so you’ll hear from them a lot. The world of Tide of Thieves is large, and there’s a lot to do in it. So be afraid to hoist anchor and set sail!

#2 Pirates Bay

Developer: Kraken Ink Studio

Publisher: Kraken Ink Studio

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Do you want to be a pirate ship with friends and then go on an adventure together? Then Pirates Bay is the one you’ll want to get. Here, this low-poly game will have you gathering a crew of your friends and taking a pirate ship out on the open waters in order to experience life on the high seas!

You’ll get to see the vastness of the ocean, but be warned, because you’re not alone on these waters! There are monsters that you’ll have to fight, and there are enemy ships with rival players that want nothing more than to sink you!

So work as a proper pirate crew and come out on top!

#1 Pirate Commander

Developer: RockGame S.A.

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: RockGame S.A., PlayWay

Most games will have you commanding a singular pirate or the overall ship. But in Pirate Commander, you’re going to have a much grander task before you. Because you’ll be in charge of the ship, its crew, and everything that goes on with it.

For example, you won’t just be trying to get the best crew for your ship, you’ll need to take care of your crew and ensure they’re physically and mentally able to sail and fight for you.

Then, you’ll need to go to ports in order to upgrade your ship and prepare for grand battles against enemy vessels. Due to how you control your weapons, you’ll have dynamic fights ahead of you. So see everything that goes on with your ship and become the ultimate pirate vessel and crew!