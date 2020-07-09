The Best Superhero Video Games On Xbox One

If you love the superhero genre and looking to get some new video game titles to enjoy on the Xbox One platform then check out our list. We have a few games we recommend trying out if you’re searching for something new to enjoy. With that said, there are no definitive lists so if you don’t see a game that you particularly enjoy then let others know some of your recommendations down below.

#5 Deadpool

Deadpool the comic book character is probably best known for the film franchise at this point, but a few years before the movie released we got an actually pretty great Deadpool video game title. This particular Deadpool video game installment came out not too long ago in 2013. However, for a period of time, it looked like the game may have been in limbo after release due to some licensing issues that resulted in the game being pulled from online. However, it was once again released digitally online for newcomers to pick up a copy. Likewise, the success of the movie may have also boosted the attention towards this title.

As you can imagine, the game features our favorite foul mouth Merc with an over-the-top wacky storyline, a few cameos from the Marvel universe, and it’s wrapped around a great hack-and-slash gameplay mechanic. We understand, Deadpool is a character that’s not for everyone, but if you get some enjoyment from the IP then even with this game being close to ten years old at this point, you should still give the game a go. It’s a title that also suits a wide audience range as the game can appeal towards those that enjoy the comic book character, the film franchise, or if you’re new to the IP as well since you can go into the game without having any back knowledge.

#4 Saints row IV

Saints Row may not have as big of an appeal of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, but this IP is still considered a great alternative for a wacky action-adventure game. While the game series has mainly been a bit more off the beaten trail, things really turned up with the launch of Saints Row IV. The video game released in 2013, where the title follows the leader of the 3rd Street Saints and funny enough, he’s also the President of the United States. After receiving superpowers, players are then thrown into the world as its savior over an alien invasion. As you can imagine, this superhero game is a bit mature and certainly not aimed for a young audience.

We’re not sure if we’ll ever see a continuation of a Saints Row game that’s featured around superpowers and saving the day from otherworldly creatures. In fact, this was the last new mainline installment outside of the standalone expansion that came out in 2015 called Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell. Still, we’re sure that people would enjoy another wacky superhero version of Saints Row, but at the current moment, it looks like Volition is developing a new Saints Row game, likely for next-generation consoles.

#3 Overwatch

There have been a few of these video game titles based on heroes and their various abilities launch into the market lately though it still seems that Overwatch remains one of the best video game hero shooters to purchase. Blizzard really helped pave the way for the standard or a hero-based tactical-shooter and we’re sure that if you’re into the genre, then you’ve dabbled into this game at least once before.

There’s a variety of game modes to choose from which may have you tweaking your role, character classes, and of course strategy within the team. Likewise, the development team behind Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment, will introduce new heroes into the game from time-to-time. Unfortunately, there’s no dedicated singleplayer game mode to enjoy at your leisure as the game instead is focused on multiplayer battles.

With that said, if you have a few friends who enjoy competitive FPS titles then this is a must-have. Furthermore, if you hold off a bit longer then you can jump into the next installment for this franchise. We’re still waiting to hear more about Overwatch 2 but it does look like we will get some campaign storyline or missions for the various heroes.

#2 Injustice: Gods Among Us Series

Ed Boon can really bring out an excellent mature fighting game into the market, but it likely turned a few hears when it was unveiled that the Mortal Kombat creator was taking on the DC Comics universe. The result was the launch of Injustice: Gods Among Us, a game that followed a timeline in which Superman took the world by force and made some strict laws and regulations when the Joker tricked the hero into killing Lois Lane. Now with a broken Superman, Batman manages to bring in the Justice League from another universe to help stop his regime.

Overall we got the same style of gameplay from Mortal Kombat but with a roster and storyline based around DC Comics. Since each character has a special power or unique attack, there can be some great matches between a variety of different characters. We even got a sequel with Injustice 2 which had the same gameplay mechanics as its predecessor but with a storyline that follows after the initial installment. We’ll refrain from spoiling anything if you haven’t played.

#1 Batman Arkham Trilogy

The Batman Arkham series is iconic and a trilogy that has allowed plenty of players to be turned over to the DC Comic series or further explore the Batman IP otherwise. Each installment features iconic villains and gameplay mechanics to further give you the feeling of being the Dark Knight in Gotham City. From using martial arts against random thugs, investigating a crime scene, grappling up buildings, to even using the Batmobile, the game series is just an overall thrilling superhero experience.

Currently, the series only features three installments from Rocksteady, and even with an open world to explore, you may feel the urge to dive back into Gotham City once again after completing the trilogy. We’re not sure just what the next title the development studio is working on next, but after Rocksteady’s massive success with Batman, we’re sure that they will be given access to once again further play around int he DC Comics universe.

Bonus

Lego games

Okay, so we can’t just pick any one particular game for this point as there are a ton to choose from and each is rather fun. These are also great video games that are suitable for children as well. Overall you’ll get a makeshift adaptation of a film or franchise but in a Lego form factor. These games are pretty entertaining as well with each being mainly lighthearted humor. As mentioned, there is a ton of different options to pick from when it comes to Lego-themed superhero video games. If you’re looking for something that is aimed mainly at a young audience that can still be just as entertaining with an older group then you really can’t go wrong with the Lego games.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park video game, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is an RPG played in a 2.5D third-person perspective and follows the events that occurred in South Park: The Stick of Truth. Players take on the role of the New Kid during a massive war of rival superhero factions. Gameplay features turn-based RPG combat where players can think out attacks before initiating them. Likewise, character classes will be available for players to choose and each will alter character stats such as increasing short-ranged or long-ranged combat. If you’re a fan of the South Park franchise then you can expect the wacky and vulgar narrative.