Nintendo Live Event Features Splatoon 3 Concert

There are many reasons why Splatoon 3 is such a hit title, not the least of which is its incredible gameplay that keeps players coming back for more. But especially in Japan, there is a pop culture element that keeps it growing and thriving. Don’t forget that when the game launched there, it was their biggest three-day opening across all platforms! They’ve even taken the franchise’s music to new heights by having live concerts for fans to enjoy and experience. One such show happened today at the Nintendo Live event in Japan. It featured the game’s music being played by musicians, with some help in the background.

As you’ll see in the video below, the concert featured the characters of Deep Cut, Off the Hook, and Squid Sisters showing up to showcase the wonderful music of the series. The crowd is moving and grooving with every song that plays, and you’ll find yourself singing along, too, no doubt. Even though you can’t understand the “squid talk,” it doesn’t matter. You can feel the music, and the beats are so great that it doesn’t matter that you can’t “get the language.” So listen to the concert below and stay fresh!

Looking beyond the concert, we know that the next Splatoon 3 event will be the November Splatfest that takes place from the 11th-13th of the month. The new theme will be an all-time great, no doubt, as it’ll be a Pokemon Triple Threat via the “starter question” of Grass Types vs. Water Types vs. Fire Types! Of course, this question may not mean anything to non-fans of the series. Still, to those who have played every generation, it is the question you must ask yourself before you dive into the game because it’ll affect your entire gameplay experience.

The first Splatfest wasn’t just a big hit; it featured some surprising upsets. So given the passion that fans will have for the upcoming one, you can bet that there will be a lot of fury thrown into the matches to ensure their favorite starters come out on top.

We also have to point out that the franchise might be getting some new events starting soon. Rumors stare that the beloved Salmon Run mode will get a new spin on things. We’ve already heard about the “Big Run” mode, where the Salmonids invade Splatsville, but we don’t know when that will occur. Hopefully, more details will come soon so fans can prepare for that next event.

No matter what, though between the new events, the Splatfests, the live concerts, and the community in general, Splatoon 3 is a hit, and it’s going to stay that way for some time. So again, stay fresh!

Source: YouTube