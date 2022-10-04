Psychological Horror The Medium Set for TV Adaptation

Image is taken from the psychological game The Medium

It does seem as if there are a lot of video games being made into TV adaptations these days, so much so that if there’s a game that isn’t being adapted, or even rumored to be, then that says it all about the game – I’ve said it, so you don’t have to. The latest game set for a TV adaptation is the psychological horror game The Medium, which will be joining a long list of video games to get the TV treatment.

Polish developer Blooper Team announced the news today on an official blog post, while also revealing that it had signed a cooperation agreement with visual arts company from Poland called Platige Image to bring the game into a new entertainment sector. Blooper Team is best known for developing some heavy games as well, including Layers of Fear (2016), Observer (2017), and Blair Witch (2019), before they then released the highly acclaimed The Medium in 2021.

This upcoming adaptation will also have links to another well-known video game adaptation that stemmed from a fellow Polish developer. Tomasz Bagiński is set for the role in the hot seat for this adaptation, a man who also worked on Netflix’s The Witcher – see, there’s the connection, we weren’t fooling. Assisting Bagiński throughout will be Blooper Team’s Piotr Babieno, someone who knows a few things about this psychological horror game, which hopefully means the series will be in safe hands.

Babieno commented on today’s news via the official blog post, which you can read in full here, although you will need to translate it. Lucky for you, we’re fluent in Polish here at Gameranx. “Both the film industry and the video game industry are close to my heart, and I am very happy that there is finally an opportunity to combine them both. My joy is even greater because two Polish companies are involved in the production and a series will be created on the basis of our game,” said Babieno.

For those that don’t know about the game, The Medium is a psychological horror game that is played in the third person, and players take on the role of Marianne. Marianne is a medium that can travel into the spirit realm, which is handy because being able to traverse through realms aids in all that puzzle solving. Marianne is able to use her psychic abilities against all kinds of terrifying hostiles, but her powers can be replenished through the use of energy spots called spirit wells.

It is common knowledge that adapting video games into TV series has become a running trend in the industry, so it is understandable that a successful game such as The Medium would be getting the same treatment. We have no news of when this will be happening, so in terms of a release date, that’s far too soon to tell, so we’ll just have to keep our ears to the ground.

