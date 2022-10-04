The Outer Worlds Going Next-Gen

Fans of open-world RPGs are eating well with the myriad of titles on the way from Xbox and Bethesda, recent launches like PlayStation’s Horizon Forbidden West, Bandai-Namco’s Elden Ring, Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and even upcoming 2022 titles like Warner Bros Montreal’s Gotham Knights. Now it sounds like the remasters and remakes are on the way too, with yesterday’s news of Horizon Zero Dawn potentially getting a full remake or remaster, meanwhile, the Taiwanese Ratings Board has revealed that one of the most beloved titles of 2019, The Outer Worlds is now getting a next-gen remaster.

Video Games Chronicle discovered the listing on the Taiwanese Ratings Board’s website, which listed a title called The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition that would be coming to next-gen consoles, the PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC. The listing has now been pulled down, but it’s reasonable to assume at this point that an announcement from developer Obsidian or publisher, the 2K connected Private Division, is coming in the near future. The contents of the remaster is as of yet unknown, with no leaks or rumours having been swirling prior to this news emerging. Already the existing version of the game on PC, PS4, and Xbox One has Game Of The Year editions that bundle together all released downloadable content, the Peril On Gorgon, and the Murder on Eridanos expansions. Presumably this newly dubbed Spacer’s Choice Edition will include both of those expansions in with the remaster at a discounted rate, but this, along with the existence of the remaster is all still to be confirmed.

A sequel to The Outer Worlds is also in development at Obsidian, though the destination platforms for the game are unclear given that during the development of the original game, Microsoft acquired Obsidian. The timing of the acquisition meant that the original game, already under Private Division’s watch still came to PlayStation platforms, however, with Microsoft presumably set to publish the sequel, the prospect of the game being available for PlayStation gamers seems uncertain.

When The Outer Worlds 2 was revealed in June 2021, Obsidian briefly spoke about the game on the Xbox Wire, saying,

The other big news from Obsidian today is the announcement of The Outer Worlds 2! Taking place in a new star system with a new crew, we are excited to bring everyone back to The Outer Worlds franchise. And, fans of The Outer Worlds should always remember – It’s not the best choice. It’s Spacer’s Choice.

While we await further word about The Outer Worlds 2, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition should be the perfect meal for fans to devour while they wait for Obsidian to say more. Release dates for both The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, and The Outer Worlds 2 are still to be determined.

