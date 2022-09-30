Rumoured Xbox Title Project Belfry To Be Called The Wandering Tower

The slate of RPGs headed towards the Xbox Series X|S is continuing to grow, but one game is enveloped in more mystery than many of the other confirmed or speculated upon titles for the platform – a title that has long been only known by it’s codename – Project Belfry. Now, thanks to Jez Cordon and the Xbox Two podcast we’ve learned a little more about the upcoming title, purportedly in development at The Banner Saga studio Stoic Studio, namely the game’s actual title.

Speaking on the podcast, live to their audience, Cordon highlighted some key details pertaining to the game. Firstly, the title, once going by the codename Project Belfry is now being referred to internally as ‘The Wandering Tower‘, and it was his belief that this would be the game’s final title, and unlikely to change further. This, along with other details that Cordon discussed coalesces with details previously shared by another prominent industry insider – Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb who shared in October 2021, that the then Project Belfry possessed a 2D side-scrolling gameplay style similar to what players have previously seen in titles like Dragon’s Crown. The visual art of the game was reminiscent of Princess Mononoke, while the belfry was to serve as the player’s base of operations, and a location where you can craft gear and items, as well as upgrade what you already have.

Cordon said of those details at the time,

Project Belfry will sport similar painted art styles to that found in The Banner Saga, while sporting side-scrolling brawling combat, similar to the likes of the PlayStation exclusive ‘Dragon’s Crown‘. Grubb specifically linked the art style to that of Studio Ghibli’s film ‘Princess Mononoke,’ which sounds like it could be quite gorgeous indeed. The “Belfry,” hinted at by the game’s codename, will form some sort of base for crafting and upgrades, too.

The slate of Xbox titles, either first-party exclusives or stemming from partnerships such as this one with Stoic Studio on The Wandering Tower, or Avalanche on Contraband is growing substantially, and while many remain shrouded in mystery, it should bode well for Xbox fans in the future, fans who have been crying out for games to play, considering that the release slate has been quite bare for the bulk of the Xbox Series X|S’ life so far.

The Wandering Tower has yet to have been officially revealed, but considering Stoic Studios’ last work was The Banner Saga 3, which released in July 2018, the team has had a lot of time to work on the title, regardless of the name it may ultimately take. Who knows, perhaps the title will soon become the first in a long line of Xbox titles, and something that may result in yet another Xbox acquisition.

