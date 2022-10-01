Revenger Original Anime Announced, Key Visual and Trailer Revealed

A new key visual and teaser trailer were revealed on Friday as part of the announcement for the original anime series Revenger. The series is a collab project between film production and distribution company Shochiku and video game company Nitroplus. No cast, staff, animation studio, or release date for Revenger has been revealed at this time.

Shochiku Production Company

While we wait for more news on Revenger to be released, it’s best to know who’s behind it. To start, Shochiku Co., Ltd. is the oldest of Japan’s “big four” film studios. The other three include names we’re all familiar with which are Toei, TOHO, and Kadokawa. But surprisingly enough, Shochiku is actually the oldest of them after having been founded in 1895. But it wasn’t until 1920 that the company first began producing films.

Shockiku has assisted in giving us many anime films that are considered some of the best in modern history including A Silent Voice, Violet Evergarden: The Movie, and Josee The Tiger and The Fish. The production-distribution company has also assisted in bringing us many popular anime series including Noragami, The Ancient Magus’ Bride, The Familiar of Zero, and 91 Days. And if you have time and want to go down the list, Shochiku has practically produced almost every single film release under Bandai Namco Filmworks.

The company’s oldest known work is a short anime film that was released in 1943 titled Kumo to Tulip, which you can actually watch below. I also included the official trailer for Violet Evergarden: The Movie just to give you guys a sense of how far animation has come in the past 80 years. (Note: don’t be confused with a production company and an animation studio. Shochiku helped produced Violet Evergarden: The Movie while Kyoto Animation is the studio that animated the film)

Nitroplus

Compared to Shochiku, Nitroplus (or Nitro+) is relatively new. The Japanese video game company first started in 2000 and has since developed countless visual novel video games that are known to be darker than others on the market. For you Fate fans out there, Nitroplus was a collab partner with Type-Moon to bring us the classic Fate/Zero light novel series.

Other widely popular series the company brought us first started off as visual novels including the ever-so-popular Steins;Gate, Chaos;Head, Robotic;Notes, Katsugeki Touken Ranbu, and even the film Rakuen Tsuihou (2014). Revenger will actually be the company’s first anime series since Steins;Gate 0 and Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru were released back in 2018. But the company doesn’t create just games, they also have a hand in production as well

Some of you may have heard of their production work on some big-time anime original series which includes Pyscho-Pass and Aldnoah.Zero. Nitroplus even worked on the classic comedy sci-fi series Space Dandy by creating the alien designs. The Steins;Gate visual novel currently holds a 10/10 rating over on Steam.

Steins:Gate 0

Other Collab Original Anime

Sometimes we’ll hear of joint anime projects from two companies whether it’s a studio and production company or even two animation studios as it is for Spy x Family (WIT Studio + Cloverworks). But the most notable one as a collaboration with a production company that was released in 2020 is the award-winning original anime series Akudama Drive. The anime 12-episode series was a joint project between Studio Pierrot (Naruto, Bleach, Black Clover) and Too-Kyo Games (Akudama Drive, Tribe Nine).

Too-Kyo Games was originally founded in 2017 by Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka, music composer Masafumi Takada, illustrator Rui Komatsuzaki, and Zero Escape Director Kotaro Uchikoshi. Akudama Drive went on to receive a digital manga adaptation that is currently ongoing and is available to read in English on Renta! The anime series can be viewed in its entirety on Crunchyroll.

Let’s hope the Revenger anime series can become a success just as Akudama Drive was!

Source: Official Twitter