Bleach: TYBW Reveals New Short Trailer Featuring The Sternritter

A new trailer for Bleach: TYBW (Thousand-Year Blood War) was revealed on Friday that features The Sternritter (aka The Star Cross Knight Order). Studio Pierrot is in charge of animation production for Bleach: TYBW which is set to air over the course of four non-consecutive cours starting on October 10. The studio also animated the original run of the series from 2004 to 2012.

The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc received its first trailer during Jump Fest 2022 back in December 2021. The new season will be directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, who is most recently known for his work with Akudama Drive. Taguchi will also be handling the series composition and script while Masashi Kudo is in charge of the character designs and Shiro Sagisu the music. Other staff members include:

Animation Director : Cindy H. Yamauchi (Akudama Drive)

: Cindy H. Yamauchi (Akudama Drive) Sound Director : Yukio Nagasaki (Akudama Drive)

: Yukio Nagasaki (Akudama Drive) Cgi Director : Kazushi Goto, Toshihiro Sasaki (Akudama Drive)

: Kazushi Goto, Toshihiro Sasaki (Akudama Drive) Director of Photography : Kazuhiro Yamada (Akudama Drive)

: Kazuhiro Yamada (Akudama Drive) Action/Effects Animation Director : Satoshi Sakai (Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale, Yoshihiro Kanno (Akudama Drive), Young Hoon Jung (Sword Art Online: Alicization)

: Satoshi Sakai (Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale, Yoshihiro Kanno (Akudama Drive), Young Hoon Jung (Sword Art Online: Alicization) Art Setting : Toshiki Amada (86 Eighty-Six)

: Toshiki Amada (86 Eighty-Six) Color design : Saori Goda (Akudama Drive)

: Saori Goda (Akudama Drive) Editing: Akinori Mishima (86 Eighty-Six, Akudama Drive)

The first trailer for the upcoming season ended up receiving over five million views on Youtube in just five days as one of the iconic series of The Big 3 makes its long-awaited return. The first trailer currently has over 10 million views on YouTube alone and almost 5 million on the official Twitter. Many cast members will be returning to their original roles from when the series first aired in 2004 including Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia Kuchiki, Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki, Yuki Matsuoka as Orihime Inoue, Satsuki Yukino as Yoruichi Shihōin, Akio Ohtsuka as Shunsui Kyōraku, Aya Hisakawa as Retsu Unohana, Romi Park as Tōshirō Hitsugaya.

The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc is the final arc in Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga and will cover the rest of the events up until the very end. The manga first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001 and ran until 2016. The manga won in the “shonen” category at the 50th Shogakukan Manga Award in 2005 and was voted the 16th best manga of all time by the readers of Media Factory’s Da Vinci magazine. The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc covers volumes 55-74 of the manga.

The peace is suddenly broken when warning sirens blare through the Soul Society. Residents there are disappearing without a trace and nobody knows who’s behind it, meanwhile, a dark shadow is also extending itself toward Ichigo and his friends in Karakura Town… Thousand-Year Blood War Arc synopis via VIZ Media

Source: Official Twitter