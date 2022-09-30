Capcom has a couple of dinosaur-focused games in its catalog. You might think of Monster Hunter or even Dino Crisis. However, there’s a brand new dinosaur-focused game currently in development with the Capcom team. Currently, the studio is bringing out a game called Exoprimal, and if you’ve seen the trailers, you know that there is a whole lot of dinosaur killing in this title. Within the game, we’re going to be tossed into a somewhat near future of 2040.

So while we are in a nearby future setting, the main focus of Exoprimal is fending off these hungry dinosaurs and saving humanity. Exoprimal is said to be a multiplayer game, so you and some friends can join together in this player-versus-player-versus environment title. At the moment, we know that the game focuses on Exofighters, a group of warriors that are tasked with fighting off these random dinosaurs that pour out from a rift portal.

With these portals, dinosaurs will flood the area, causing havoc and threatening the lives of the citizens nearby. Players will have a few exosuit armor options that act as a class-based system. Using these exosuits, players can either become more of a tank and provide cover for their teammates or play a support-style character to provide aid within their group. Regardless of the class, the name of the game is to fight off the dinosaurs and complete a series of tasks before the opposing team does. Players can expect an action-packed experience when Exoprimal drops into the marketplace in 2023.

What Kind of Gameplay Will Exoprimal Have?

Exoprimal is an upcoming competitive 5v5 multiplayer game. It’s set in the not-so-distant future of 2040, where again, as mentioned, rifts open up within the game world. Spewing out all kinds of prehistoric dinosaurs, players are stepping into the role of an Exofighter. These are elite task force individuals that venture into the area and fight off the deadly dinosaur threat. Overall, this is an action third-person shooter type of game.

Players will have the ability to change into different suits on the go. Essentially, these suits act as a class-based system. For instance, players can start off with Roadblock, which is a tank type of character. Here you’ll have a shield to block off a flood of dinosaurs from taking over your ground. Meanwhile, there’s Witchdoctor, a suit that gives players more of a support role as you heal players. Of course, with that said, the main focus is not just about fighting off the slew of dinosaurs wreaking havoc in the area.

Instead, players will have to complete a series of objectives. Players will need to complete these objectives in order to win the match. That means you’ll have to fight off dinosaurs and complete the tasks before the opposing team of five players beats you to it. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to enjoy this game as a solo experience, you’re out of luck. Exoprimal is only an online multiplayer game. Players can dive into the chaos when it drops sometime in 2023 for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the gameplay trailer featured below.