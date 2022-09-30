Sword Art Online: Progressive – Scherzo of Deep Night Movie Trailer Revealed

The official trailer for the upcoming movie Sword Art Online: Progressive – Scherzo of Deep Night was revealed on Friday. After originally being set to release in September, the film hit a delay due to issues with COVID-19 and will now release in theaters across Japan on October 22 (IMAX included). Studio A-1 Pictures is returning to animate the movie after handling the animation production for the first film Sword Art Online: Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night, which aired in October 2021. The theme song for the upcoming movie “Shinzo” by Eir Aoi is featured in the trailer.

Sword Art Online: Progressive – Scherzo of Deep Night Staff

The overwhelming majority of the staff from the SOA: Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night film will be returning for Scherzo of Deep Night and will be labeled as such. Those with the name of the film next to them are new members that didn’t work on the previous movie.

Original creator : Reki Kawahara

: abec Director : Ayako Kohno (returning)

Sword Art Online: Progressive – Scherzo of Deep Night Cast

Haruka Tomatsu (Asuna) and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito) will return to voice each role while Shiori Izawa will be returning to her role as Argo, who first appeared in the original Sword Art Online anime series. As above for the staff list, those with the name of the film next to them are new members that weren’t in the previous movie. The rest of the cast list is as follows:

Sword Art Online: Progressive – Scherzo of Deep Night previous trailer

Synopsis

It’s been just two months since they were trapped in the game of death that is Sword Art Online, and Kirito and Asuna continue their struggle at the vanguard of progress through the game. The fifth floor of Aincrad is a mazelike ruin, and the two dare to take pleasure in raiding it for the treasure it contains. Upon returning to the fourth floor, it’s time to do some questing on behalf of the Elf Lord Yofilis–but here begins Asuna’s discontent, for in doing so they will have to face her least favorite monster ever… Sword Art Online: Progressive Volume 4 synopsis via Yen Press

Source: Official Twitter