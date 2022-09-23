Bungie Being Countersued in Destiny 2 Cheat Case

There are only a few things in the gaming world that everyone can say is obvious in regards to wrongdoing. These are actions that clearly shouldn’t happen, and if you do, the developers may just come after the culprit. We’ve seen this in plenty of forms over the years, including Nintendo going after all sorts of gamers for fan projects, for music, or for certain kinds of streams. When it comes to Bungie, they’ve been dealing with one of the more global issues in the gaming world–cheaters. We’re referring to the hacking kind of cheating, to be clear, and this has led to a massive court case starring their game Destiny 2. As exciting as the case has been thus far, it just took another major twist.

You see, the company has been wrapped up in legal turmoil with the video game cheat company known as AimJunkies, who have been providing cheats for Destiny 2 for years now. Bungie sued them to get them to stop, but now, the AimJunkie team is countersuing the game giant. How does that work? Well, one of the key matters that helped lead to the court case was the matter of proof that the AimJunkie team was indeed using cheats in the game. The terms of service agreement that every gamer agreed to had a clause within it that allows Bungie access to their computer so that they can see if they have been using cheats or not. This practice is standard for PC gaming these days.

It was this clause that allowed Bungie to see the truth about what AimJunkie did. However, in the countersuit, AimJunkie claims that Bungie didn’t have that clause in the version they had when they initiated the cheats. Before you sound off that they’re pulling something out of nothing, that’s not true. In 2019, that clause wasn’t there, and it’s that version that AimJunkie agreed to in regards to the terms of service.

They allege that because of this, there’s no way that Bungie could’ve known about the cheats, and thus illegally searched computers for the evidence that led to the case they’re now embroiled in.

That is quite a twist on this tale, and we can’t say how things are going to turn out in the end. On one hand, you’d have to think that this can’t go the way that AimJunkies want it to go. But, on the other hand, if they indeed agreed to the terms of service that didn’t have the clause that could let Bungie into their computers, then how did they know they were enabling cheats?

The results of this case matter as it’ll set a precedent for future cheating cases like this going forward. Time to kick back and see what happens in the coming days.

