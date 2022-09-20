Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Screenshot Sharing & Social Media Functionality To End Next Month

You may not use your Nintendo 3DS or the Wii U anymore, but you might want to be dusting them off if you want to share any of your favourite screenshots to your preferred social media platforms of choice because Nintendo is soon taking that functionality away. With the ability to redeem eshop gift cards ended in August, and purchases via credit card and a full store closure will begin on March 27, 2023, Nintendo is continuing to shut down various other services connected to both platforms online functionality, both with the screenshot sharing being disabled, as well as your all-important Facebook and Twitter integration.

Nintendo themselves slyly announced that from October 25, 2022, you will be no longer able to link a Facebook or Twitter account to a Nintendo Account, meanwhile on the same date, it will no longer be possible to use Nintendo 3DS Image Share or Wii U Image Share to post images on Facebook and Twitter. The eagle-eyed folk at Vooks spotted the updates on the Nintendo side and theorised that there won’t be an update that Nintendo will push to make this happen, rather that they will simply just cease to work any further. If you then wish to keep the apps on your device, you can, but they will no longer work as they once did.

Nintendo themselves summarises the impact of these changes for players:

It will no longer be possible to create a new Nintendo Account using a Facebook or Twitter account.

You will still be able to sign in or create a new Nintendo Account with your Google or Apple account.

It will also no longer be possible to participate in missions through which you can earn My Nintendo Points by linking your Nintendo Account to a Facebook or Twitter account.

The discontinuation time may be pushed back due to system issues.

It will no longer be possible to share images from Nintendo 3DS systems or Wii U consoles.

Images and comments already posted to Facebook and Twitter will remain available even after the discontinuation of the service.

The discontinuation time may be pushed back due to system issues.

The company apologises “for the inconvenience this may cause to those who have been using a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to their Nintendo Account” and thanks you for “supporting the Image Share service.”

These updates are of course not the first to have struck the platforms. Netflix support was ceased in July of 2021, but for now the ability to buy games across both platforms still exists, and if you are in need of a few last-minute additions to either library then follow our guide to get all of the details you need to pick up those treasured titles that you’re after.

