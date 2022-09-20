Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Releases in October

The upcoming spin-off game in the Monster Rancher series Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher is coming this October! The game will feature large monsters (Kaiju) from the Ultraman series instead of the usual cast of monsters fans of the series will be familiar with.

In Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, players will birth and raise a giant Kaiju monster. Players will raise their monsters with training and manage their stress and care of their creatures. This training will raise their monsters stats to rise through the ranks of the Monster Association.

Kaiju monsters will participate in contests throughout the in-game year to raise money and increase the prestige of both themselves as a monster, and the breeder that raised them. Although all good things must come to an end and when a monster nears its lifespan it can be frozen and combined to alter the stats and form of a new monster!

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher will include over 200 varieties of Kaiju monsters. It’s likely that most of these varieties will be mere variants of an iconic base breed. The new “Daily Life of a Kaiju Breeder” shows the care and keeping of the iconic Gomora and ultimately its combination into a new and younger Melba Gomora, a variant with metal plating on its horns and body. You can find the Daily Life of a Kaiju Breeder trailer below.

Attention, aspiring monster ranchers! Take a peek into the daily life of an Ultra Kaiju breeder and learn about how to raise your very own Kaiju — from birth, training, joining tournaments, and combining them! With over 200 different kinds of Kaiju, get ready to discover and raise the strongest Ultra Kaiju when the game releases on the Nintendo Switch on 20 October 2022!

Monster Rancher (or Monster Farm) as it’s called in Japan began in 1997. The claim to fame for the series was its “Disc Stone” system which allowed players to use their unrelated CDs to summon monsters. This allowed Tecmo at the time to do special events with certain CDs having unique monsters, and overall gave the game a unique flair to stand out as Pokemon and Digimon were also getting into full swing.

The Disc Stone system was effectively retired after Monster Rancher EVO in 2006 and as digital downloads became more popular than physical media like game disks. Since then the franchise has used key phrases and in-game systems to generate monsters instead. It’s unclear at the time of writing if there will be any way to use physical media to unlock Kaiju in Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher.

Koei Tecmo revived the series recently with a remaster of Monster Rancher and Monster Rancher 2. This new game will release later this year on October 20 for the Nintendo Switch.

