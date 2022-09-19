1% Of Future Gears Of War Revenue Going To Suicide Prevention Charities

Time for your good news story of the day, and it’s coming from good guy Xbox and their studio The Coalition. The studio has made the commitment that 1% of all future Gears of War-related net revenue will be passed on to suicide prevention charities. The Crisis Text Line has been announced as its first partner. As suicide rates continue to climb the proactive measure between The Coalition, and the charity partner Crisis Text Line to help support those suffering from mental illnesses that have the potential to lead to suicide.

Speaking about the partnership, and the acts of the studio, The Coalition’s own Studio head, Mike Crump revealed the following,

we are proud to announce that The Coalition will donate 1% of net revenue from all Gears of War games and merchandise to organizations working to prevent suicide and combat loneliness through mental health advocacy. This is a multi-year commitment our studio is making to give back to our community and create real-world impact. We are proud to announce Crisis Text Line as our first partner. As we continue to grow and evolve this program, we hope to be able to partner with more organizations around the world.

For those unaware of the Crisis Text Line, the Xbox Wire post, which announced the news outlined,

Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention in the US, UK, Canada and Ireland by empowering a community of trained volunteers to support people in their moments of need. In the US, support is available in both English and Spanish. Text ‘PAUSE’ to 741741 or WhatsApp at (443)-SUPPORT to reach volunteer Crisis Counselors available 24/7 to help you or a friend through any mental health crisis

Reflecting on the partnership Dena Trujillo, CEO at Crisis Text Line, said the following

In 2021, we had 1.3 million conversations with texters who needed help with issues like anxiety, depression and suicide. We’re honored to partner with The Coalition & the Gears of War franchise to increase access to mental health support and suicide prevention services. Partnerships like this are so critical to addressing the mental health crisis in America and reaching our vision for an empathetic world where nobody feels alone,

The Xbox Wire post also outlines ways that all of us can help contribute and make things better for those suffering through suicidal thoughts:

First and most importantly, we encourage everyone to take a moment to check in on friends and family today. A small gesture like a text, DM, Xbox message or even a call goes a long way to letting someone know that you care.

Save “Text PAUSE to 741741” in your phone so you have it as a contact whenever you might need it.

Join the conversation about suicide prevention, offer words of support and share Crisis Text Line with people who may be struggling on our @GearsofWar Twitter channel or follow along with #NeverFightAlone.

Wear your support with the 2022 Never Fight Alone benefit tee from the Xbox Gear Store or Game Planet for those in Mexico. Designed by our close friend, Luke Preece, all proceeds from the purchase of this special edition tee will go directly to Crisis Text Line.

Microsoft Rewards members in the United States can earn and donate points this weekend to Crisis Text Line by playing any Gears of War game. Download the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox to earn points and donate today.

At face value, 1% may not feel like a lot, but when you consider the enormous size of the Gears of War franchise, and the fact that it seems as though Gears of War 6 may be on the way, that’s a sudden surge in money coming into Xbox that can be redirected towards those in need.

