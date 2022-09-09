Overwatch 2: Fox Hero Kiriko Leaked

Overwatch 2 has been through a long journey but its release date is almost upon us. Fans of the original Overwatch have debated over whether a numbered sequel is necessary and about the new features that developer Blizzard is trying to implement into its updated multiplayer hero shooter. Among many of the fresh additions are new heroes to the game. Overwatch 2 has already revealed characters like Sojourn, and the Junker Queen, and now a potential leak has revealed a new fox-based hero called Kiriko.

The leaked information comes from an animated short that has since been removed from YouTube. However, a Reddit user managed to save a link to the video and post it for more fans to see. The video itself is clearly unfinished as there are incomplete animations, a Spanish voiceover, and music that sounds like it was ripped directly from Cyberpunk 2077. That said, the overall quality of the video suggests that it is the real deal and simply a work in progress, especially when compared to any of Blizzard’s previous Overwatch animated shorts.

In the leaked animated short, Kiriko finds herself in combat with a gang at her apartment. As expected from an animated short by Blizzard, there are also hints at what her in-game abilities could be. Kiriko is seen reviving another character using a talisman, throwing kunai at foes, and perhaps even teleporting around quickly.

Previous Overwatch 2 developer diaries have already teased a small fox spirit that is likely tied to Kiriko but said fox spirit does not appear during this leaked cinematic. Given that Overwatch will be launching into early access in early October, we would not be surprised if Blizzard plans to officially reveal Kiriko in the near future.

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard’s original multiplayer hero shooter, Overwatch. It will be a free-to-play title that carries forward many systems and mechanics from the first game while adding new maps, modes, and heroes. Players will be able to take their acquired skins and cosmetics into the new game.

Instead of the tried-and-true loot box system implemented in the original game, Overwatch 2 is shifting to a battle pass model in which players will unlock items on free and premium tracks during any given season. Recently, there has been some fan controversy over the fact that new heroes may need to be earned by reaching specific stages of the battle pass.

Blizzard has outlined further additions that will come to Overwatch 2 over time. These include the new PvE experiences that will have a greater focus on the story, which is something that fans have wanted for a long time.

Overwatch 2 will launch in early access on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on October 4.

