Drifting Home Anime Film Reveals Key Visual, September 16 Premiere Date

A new key visual and music video were revealed for the upcoming anime film Drifting Home. The film will be animated by Studio Colorido and will premiere globally on Netflix and in theaters across Japan on September 16. Unfortunately, the full music video is currently blocked in the following countries: Belarus, Canada, the Russian Federation, and the United States. But fans can view part of the music video on the official Twitter below. The theme song “Kieteshimai Sō Desu” (It Seems I’m Fading Away) is performed by Zutto Mayonaka de Iinoni.

Drifting Home – Staff

For those familiar with the film Penguin Highway, you’ll be seeing a lot of familiar names among the staff for Drifting Home. Hiroyasu Ishida, who directed Penguin Highway, will be directing the film. Ishida will also be handling the script for Drifting Home alongside Hayashi Mori, who handled the series composition and script for the anime series Cells at Work! Code Black, and Minaka Sakamoto (Babylon).

Akihiro Nagae is in charge of the character designs with Fumi Katō as the assistant character designer. The two also worked together on Penguin Highway as animation directors. And Umitarō Abe (Penguin Highway) will produce the movie’s soundtrack with Twin Engine (A Whisker Away, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku) handling the planning.

Other staff includes Ryouta Kinami in charge of editing, Kunihiko Inaba (Burn The Witch) as art director, Izumi Hirose (Penguin Highway) as the color designer, Kei Machida (Penguin Highway, BELLE) as director of photography, and Mayu Takehana (Vinland Saga, Deca-Dence) as CGI director.

An official trailer was released in August for Drifting Away that you can watch below:

Drifting Home – Cast

The cast for Drifting Home is as follows:

Kōsuke Kumagaya is voiced by Mutsumi Tamura ( Kobayashi – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid)

– Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) Natsume Tonai is voiced by Asami Seto ( Mai – Bunny Girl Senpai)

– Bunny Girl Senpai) Noppo is voiced by Ayumu Murase ( Hinata – Haikyuu!!)

– Haikyuu!!) Yuzuru Tachibana is voiced by Daiki Yamashita ( Deku – My Hero Academia)

– My Hero Academia) Taishi Koiwai is voiced by Yumiko Kobayashi ( Black☆Star – Soul Eater)

– Soul Eater) Reina Haba is voiced by Inori Minase ( Rem – Re: Zero)

– Re: Zero) Juri Andō is voiced by Kana Hanazawa ( Kanade – Angel Beats!)

– Angel Beats!) Yasuji Kumagaya is voiced by Bin Shimada ( Broly – Dragon Ball Super: Broly)

– Dragon Ball Super: Broly) Satoko Tonai is voiced by Nana Mizuki (Hinata – Naruto)

Seto and Minase will also be voicing the characters Alpha (Seto) and Beta (Minase) in the upcoming fall anime series The Eminence in Shadow, which just revealed a new trailer yesterday. You can also watch the third teaser trailer for Drifting Home below:

Studio Colorido

Founded in 2011, Studio Colorido is still a relatively new studio that primarily focuses on movies and ONAs (original net animation). Outside of Penguin Highway, Studio Colorido also recently joined up with some of the biggest studios in the animation industry to create Star Wars: Visions, animating, specifically, episode 2. The young studio also animated the widely popular Burn The Witch (ONA)—originally created by the author of Bleach, Tite Kubo—back in 2020.

A Whisker Away (2020) ended up becoming the studio’s centerpiece of work. The film went on to win the “Best Animation Work Award” at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards and the Excellent Work Award at the 24th Japanese Media Arts Festival Animation Division. And the awards don’t end there for the studio. Penguin Highway won the “Excellence Award” in animation at the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival and the “Satoshi Kon Award for Excellence in Animation” award at Fantasia International Film Festival. Penguin Highway is also the highest-grossing film by Studio Colorido, earning just over $4 million at the worldwide box office.

Source: Official Twitter