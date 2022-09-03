Ooblets Hits 1.0, Available Now On Switch

Glumberland, the team responsible for the long in early access title Ooblets are celebrating a new milestone. As of this week the 1.0 version of the beloved “creature collecting, farming, dancing, and life sim game” Ooblets is now available to players, alongside the launch of the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Having been on the Xbox Game Preview and Steam Early Access, the team is understandably excited upon the game’s full launch, coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store for $29.99 USD. The game has expanded significantly over the years since its Summer 2020 launch into Early Access/Preview, adding regions, new species of Ooblet, crops, story content, and systems. All of these have been gradually added over the last two years, as well as addressing other concerns of players through numerous quality-of-life updates. With the 1.0 now available the game adds further quests, clothing and Ooblets, as well as new locations to explore, and a conclusion to the narrative that has expanded significantly over the years before finally coming to an end now.

The 1.0 launch has also prompted the announcement from Glumberland that Ooblets‘ Switch version is going physical. The physical edition includes, “a foldout map of Badgetown, postcard-style art prints, and a bonus sticker sheet for pre-order holders.” The physical version is available through FanGamer for preorder now.

Need to know more about Ooblets? A Glumberland issued press release has you covered:

About Ooblets

New friends are plentiful in Ooblets! Spend your days renovating your farm, raising weird little pals, participating in dance-offs, designing your house, and helping the mayor save Badgetown!

Features

Customize your character’s style with a variety of unique outfits and accessories

Grow otherworldly crops on your farm, craft treats, and sell them in town

Build your own team of ooblets to participate in card-based dance battles, level up, and unlock new moves

Daily challenges, dance tournaments, townsfolk quests, and badges will keep you very busy

Give gifts and make friends with the kinda-odd residents of Badgetown

Start with a rundown shack and turn it into a beautiful home with tons of decor and furniture options

Play a plethora of pleasant minigames

Run your own shop in town selling items you’ve crafted and collected

Help the mayor save the town, and unlock the secrets of Oob along the way

Get to know the townsfolk and befriend them if you’d like!

Explore a bunch of regions, like the arcade-filled boardwalk in Port Forward, the spooky swamps of Nullwhere, and the frozen peaks of Tippytop

(and you can pet the ooblets)

Ooblets is available now for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

