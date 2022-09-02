After Rocksteady Studios finished up their time with the Batman Arkham games, fans wondered just what would be next. Fortunately, Rocksteady was sticking around a bit longer within the DC Comics universe. Rocksteady Studios unveiled that their next major game release would be based on the Suicide Squad franchise. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is currently in the works and should be available for players to pick up and play within 2023.

If you’re unfamiliar with the franchise, Suicide Squad is based around a specialized task force. This group is responsible for taking on enemies that are deemed too powerful for normal military operations. It’s essentially the last call for when the world needs a hero, even if it’s an expendable one.

As mentioned, Rocksteady Studios was responsible for the Batman Arkham series. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will actually be taking place after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. Again, as mentioned earlier, the Suicide Squad is a specialized task force. The comic book, along with the cinematic universe, features a variety of villains taking part in this unit where they are forced into aiding humanity. When it comes to this upcoming video game, we know that the Suicide Squad will consist of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and lastly, King Shark.

Can We Expect Multiplayer In Suicide Squad: Kill The justice League?

Because Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is based around a task force consisting of four members, it makes sense that this would feature multiplayer. Fortunately, it looks like this game will support cooperative multiplayer gameplay. Although, this doesn’t mean that the game is strictly multiplayer only as you can go through it solo. It appears that this game will feature four-player support where players can step into the role of either Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, or King Shark. We’re sure each will have its own unique moves and abilities, but we’re still waiting to hear a bit more information on that front.

As of the time of writing this article, it doesn’t look like there will be any additional multiplayer game modes. So, for now, players can only work together as they make their way through the narrative campaign. However, as mentioned, if you are wanting to enjoy this game solo, then that’s still a completely viable option.

What we know regarding solo play is that players can swap through the different characters. This way, you’re not locked in as playing a specific character through the entire game. Meanwhile, the remaining three characters will be picked up and controlled via AI.

Currently, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be launching in 2023 for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the video game trailer embedded below.