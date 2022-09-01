Could Biomutant Come Out on Nintendo Switch?

A common trend if you will when it comes to Nintendo Switch releases is that if there is a major third-party game that is set to come out on other platforms, it might come to the Switch. Or it might not. It honestly depends on the specs of the game, and whether the developer wants to make a Switch port. After all, it’s no secret that the Switch is the “least” of the main consoles in regards to graphical power, so dumbing a game down graphics-wise can sometimes very difficult. Yet, certain games have come to the Switch from various developers, and the next one to come to the handheld console could be Biomutant.

Biomutant was an interesting RPG set in an open world full of animals, released last year. Its reveal sometime back was met with a lot of hype and many were curious as to how it would play. However, if you were on the Switch, you weren’t able to play it. However, a Portuguese ad seems to indicate that not only is the game coming to Switch, but it might be coming very soon. As the ad states, the game will arrive on October 25.

Now, we need to be clear here, just because there is a listing up, doesn’t mean it’s real or that it’ll come out. Sadly, we’ve seen many games both first and third-party have this happen and all it truly does is leave fans disappointed. Such is life. But, if this is real, then it gives another section of fans a chance to try out the title. But that begs the question–What was Biomutant again?

Well, believe it or not, it’s a “Kung Fu RPG,” which is not something you’d expect to hear when you’re talking about a game starring a bunch of animals. But we digress. The title itself focuses on a character who is either trying to save the Tree of Life from dying or helping the world go further down the dark path it is set upon. Thus, you will have options in this game, but not just in the story choices, but to whom your main character will be as a fighter.

Per the title of the game, your character is going to be able to create mutations within their body to give them different abilities, as well as change their looks over time. You can become a character with deadly physical attacks, or expand your mental capabilities to learn things like telekinesis! The possibilities are truly there for you to unlock.

The game received decent-enough reviews when it came out last year. So perhaps if it does come out on Switch, you’ll be willing to give it a try.

Source: Go Nintendo