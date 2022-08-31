Halo Infinite “The Yappening” Event Is Coming Very Soon

Halo Infinite continues to be a very divisive title ever since its segmented launch. Do recall that when it launched, it separated the multiplayer and the other modes from one another in terms of which you needed to buy in order to bring in more players at the start. In this case, the multiplayer mode for the game was free, and the campaign and future modes would need the full purchasing of the game to play. This model did work for them at first, but now, many are wondering if the team at 343 Industries is struggling to make this game worth any purchase at all.

The campaign itself was called very lackluster by many, and the content for the multiplayer hasn’t exactly evolved since launch. The multiplayer seasons took 6 months to get from one to the other, and the other events that have filled up the space haven’t exactly been worthwhile. This is only being backed up by the latest entry into this foray via “The Yappening,” which was confirmed by the Halo team to be coming on September 6th.

For those of you who are new to the franchise, this event is largely focused on a character known as “Yapyap the Destroyer,” who was a character introduced in Halo Wars 2. He was what many know as a fourth wall breaking character, to the extent that he had the “ability” to go into 343 Industries, hack into their servers, and then upload his own content to put into the game.

343 posted a small comic on their Twitter feed to note that the “Yappening is Happening” and some of the things that are shown in the comic are a metal mohawk, some armor coatings, and other items and stances. All in all, it’s meant to be something light and fun for Halo players to participate in should they want to. While we don’t know how long this is going to last, most indicators suggest that it might just be a week. So if you’re going to do it, you’d best do it when it first comes out.

The reactions to this have been a bit divisive, to say the least. While some are fine with seeing the comedy side of the franchise play out again, others aren’t so kind. They’re very much in the camp of “why are we getting this?” and some are even slamming 343 Industries for their “cut budgets” and the need to use “newspaper comic-style strips” for announcements. It’s a bit harsh, but the frustration is understandable due to how fans had a lot of expectations for Halo Infinite, and as of now, they’re not even close to being met.

Source: Twitter