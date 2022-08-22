Destiny 2 Might Be Getting Fortnite Skins

Fortnite is no stranger to introducing bizarre crossovers with other games and franchises, but this time it looks like the roles have been reversed. Destiny 2, the popular online shooter from developer Bungie, could be receiving new skins based on Fortnite.

A Twitter user and Destiny dataminer called Ginsor posted an image of some well-known Fortnite skins in Destiny 2. This leak could potentially be used in marketing if and when the crossover is eventually revealed. The skins in question are the Black Knight, Drift, and Omega.

The Titan class looks to be able to equip the Black Knight skin, Warlock classes can use the Drift skin, and Hunters can make use of the Omega skin. Fortnite players will recognize these skins from earlier seasons of the battle royale.

Destiny 2 was originally released in 2017, and it has been supported by Bungie with new seasons and expansions ever since. Bungie is currently working on the next large update of Destiny 2 content that will arrive with Season 18. The company is planning to provide new details about its future plans for Destiny 2 during a showcase later this month.

The Destiny 2 showcase will be available to watch on August 23, and Bungie has already released a teaser trailer that includes some highlights from the Light and Darkness saga. Beyond Season 18, Destiny 2 players can also look forward to the Lightfall expansion in the future. Beyond Lightfall, there is another chapter still to be revealed for the game, and it will mark the end of the company’s first saga for Destiny.

Bungie was acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in a deal worth $3.6 billion. Sony has gone on record to say that this move will help the platform holder with its live service games in the future and that Bungie will not be required to make its new games exclusive to PlayStation platforms. Bungie has revealed that it is working on an unannounced game that it hopes to release within the next few years. Beyond games, Sony has also made clear that it wants to bring Bungie’s IP to new mediums. That might include a movie or a new TV show.

In other Destiny news, there are reports that suggest Bungie is developing a Destiny game for mobile devices. This would be in collaboration with a Chinese tech company called NetEase.

Destiny 2 players have a lot to look forward to, and Fortnite players have been having a fun time with present crossovers as well. Fortnite recently started a crossover with the Dragon Ball franchise. The ambitious crossover with Akira Toriyama’s manga and anime franchise includes new locations on the map, such as Kame House, new items like a Kamehameha attack, and access to purchasable skins for Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus.

