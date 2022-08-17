PlayStation PC Game Launcher Is a Huge Possibility

Image is taken from Days Gone

You may or may not have noticed, but Sony has always been one studio that tries to keep itself to itself, in terms of some of its titles that is. It often prides itself on its ability to create PlayStation-exclusive games that are superbly dominant in the video game market. However, over the last few years, Sony has been dipping its toes into the world of PC gaming with various ports for PlayStation titles. Now, it looks as if a “PlayStation PC Game Launcher” could very well be a future plan of action for continued success in this area.

The recent release of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC is an indication that this concept can be very fruitful. The game was once a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 exclusive, but the recent remastered version became available for PC, and the success that followed was… eye-watering, to say the least. When we say a ‘PlayStation PC Game Launcher’ it stems from the recent discovery of files that reference such a thing, and on top of that, users also found references to possible integrations with PSN accounts. These files have since been confirmed as legitimate by news outlet VGC.

In terms of concrete plans for what this means for the future of PlayStation games on PC, we do not know – sorry to burst your bubble, we don’t have all the answers, you know… blame Sony. It would make sense for Sony to come up with a PlayStation PC Game Launcher; many of the other publishers in PC gaming have their own launchers, usually front-end programs that act as a library where you can launch various games.

However, there are some cases where launchers will function as a storefront to buy games from as well. A few examples of this are The Epic Games Store, GOG Galaxy, Ubisoft Connect, and the Bethesda Launcher, all of which are publisher-managed PC Game Launchers. To go even further into the explanation, let’s look at a couple of games: the PC versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grant Theft Auto V both require the use of the Rockstar launcher for people to be able to play them.

As it stands, Sony’s PlayStation PC ports do not need a PlayStation PC Game Launcher or a PSN account to function. Although it does seem like the natural progression for Sony to start incorporating one, it could even make the whole experience just that little bit smoother. Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War are currently all available on PC, as well as on PlayStation 4. Sony will surely begin to make a few more announcements regarding the situation at some point in the future, with so many PlayStation exclusives currently on the market or in development – this is one that PC gamers should keep a close eye on.

Source