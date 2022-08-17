More Dead Space Details to Be Revealed in September

Image is taken from the Dead Space series

It has been announced by Electronic Arts and Motive Studio that some more Dead Space details will be revealed by the end of September. The news was reported today by well-known video game journalist Tom Henderson, and it comes as a very welcomed piece of information too, due to us only having certain details about the upcoming survival horror remake.

According to Henderson, this announcement comes with the added news that there will be an in-person media event that is scheduled to take place in the last week of September. The event hopes to give media and creators the opportunity to learn a lot more about the Dead Space remake well in advance of the game’s release which will be in the new year.

The event also offers the media and creators in attendance the opportunity to record footage of whatever it is they see as well, which presumably would be for review purposes, of course. It will be good for the game to finally get some coverage; so much has been spoken about the upcoming remake since it was announced over a year ago, but the information has been bled to us in dribs and drabs – if there were any significant details announced that is.

What we know is that the event for the media will take place at the end of September, but that doesn’t mean the Dead Space details will be revealed to the public straight away. It is currently unknown when any of the information will be released into the public eye, but if we are to go off some of the recent EA media events that have taken place, then it will be within a week or two.

There are high hopes for this Dead Space remake though; it will be the first release in the series since 2013s Dead Space 3 so no wonder the fan anticipation is at an all-time high – the lack of a Dead Space fix has been massively evident, and the game couldn’t come soon enough.

The Dead Space remake will follow the same basic plot as the original game did, with players taking control of an engineer called Isaac Clarke, voiced by original voice actor Gunner Wright. Clarke and his crew have been sent to repair the USG Ishimura, a massive planetary mining ship that has fallen deathly silent. While investigating a distress call, the ship is attacked by mutated human corpses and Isaac must fight his way through these monsters and attempt to save his surviving crewmates, while also learning the truth about the outbreak.

As you might well be aware, this is the same story and structure as the first game but will also come with notably redesigned assets, characters, environments, and of course, a complete revamp of the graphics with countless enhancements. The Dead Space remake is set to be released on September 27, 2023, and will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check out the gameplay trailer below for the upcoming game.

The gameplay trailer for the Dead Space remake

Source