Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Xbox Available in New Contest

Let’s talk about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They started out as a simple comic series that was meant to be black and white, but also gritty and dark, a far cry from what we have now. The characters were created by Kevin Eastman and over time transformed into a franchise that has consumed pop culture, with each of the four brothers all iconic in their own right. Anything associated with them in terms of items or memorabilia will be very popular amongst its fans, and a custom Xbox Series X is up for grabs right now that features the iconic foursome.

At first, that might sound interesting but hardly worthy of its own news piece, but there’s a twist. This isn’t just a TMNT-style Xbox Series X– this is a one-of-a-kind sculpted Xbox Series X that features the actual original style of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the OG comics popping out of the Xbox itself to create a one-of-a-kind piece of gaming merch. All you need to do in order to try and win this Xbox Series X is to leave comment in the tweet below.

Comment #TurtlePowerSweepstakes for your chance to win this exclusive custom #TMNT Comic Book Xbox! pic.twitter.com/Xwy19kqEII — TMNT (@TMNT) August 15, 2022

The Xbox itself comes from Paramount Consumer Products via a collaboration. Whoever gets this Xbox Series X is going to have a great time playing it and showing it off to friends and fans alike. Having this exclusive piece of merchandise means that bragging rights may never end.

This is just the latest of a long line of goodies released for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series as of late. They just had a successful return to video games via the Shredder’s Revenge beat’em up title, and the Cowabunga Collection is going to bring a lot of the classic video games together in one place for people to play. Some of their animated series are still going strong via Netflix. In short, this is a great time to be a TMNT fan.

Are you going to try to snag this Xbox Series X?

Source: Twitter