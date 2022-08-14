Warner Bros Games Fate Still Up For Debate

If you’re someone who works under the banner of Warner Bros Discovery, you are likely shaking in your boots if you haven’t already gotten a confirmation or promise that your job is safe. That may sound like a really bleak thing to say, but if you’ve looked at what’s happened over the last few weeks since the WBD team really started to make moves…it’s fair. That brings us to Warner Bros Games. Why? Because even before the merger, there was talks that WB was going to go and sell the division for one reason or another, and so with a new merger…many wondered if that was still on the table.

If you don’t know, Warner Bros Games is the team behind upcoming titles (either as a developer or Publisher) like Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and more. So just in the next year they have some big titles to come out, and that would make them “untouchable” right? Well, not so much given all we’ve seen from WBD so far.

However, a source on Reddit seems to indicate that the team will be “left alone” for the current moment due to them being “profitable” as well as “overperforming” what was expected of them. Which is really interesting given that they’ve delayed all three of the games mentioned above, including having just delayed Hogwarts Legacy again to 2023.

A key thing this source notes though Is that one of the reasons for the “step back” from them is that they don’t know as much about the game industry as the previous owners did (which is fair to say) and that they want to see how things go down before making potential changes. Which is actually really wise given all that has been going on, and it would give a chance for these three major titles to come out, possibly all perform well, and show that Warner Bros Games knows what they’re doing…

…potentially.

The real fear here is that Warner Bros Discovery has been making big moves and changes left and right over the last few weeks and many fear what’ll happen if they turn their eyes to something else that fans like and don’t want messed with…but WBD feels differently (or they think they can save money by slashing it or shelving it) and as a result, it’s gone.

It would be very odd for them to straight up shutdown a gaming division like Warner Bros Games, but weirder things have already happened recently. Then again, given that the company WANTS to make money, and these games and future titles could do that…they might just stick with “leaving them be”.

We’ll literally have to wait and find out.

Source: Reddit