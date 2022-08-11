EA Sports Release First Look Gameplay Trailer for Madden 23

EA has released a new in-depth gameplay video for their highly anticipated football title, NFL Madden 23. In the trailer, fans are greeted by a lengthy video running for about 18 minutes long. Fans of the series will be glad to see EA Sports take Madden 23 to new heights with a ton of great new features.

The trailer showcases free-form passing, standup tackling, skill-based passing, and much more. When it comes to yearly released sports titles, sometimes the game can start to feel a little stale, but it seems like EA wanted to knock it out of the park this year with new updates, changes, and gameplay features to help ensure the longevity of the game.

Check out the new Madden 23 gameplay trailer down below:

As you just watched, EA went into super detail with Madden 23′s first-look gameplay trailer. The video is brought to us by a couple of big-time Madden YouTubers — TDBarret and Cleff, alongside Madden’s gameplay designer Kspade. During the 18-minute gameplay demo, we get to see a ton of the gameplay changes made to the game. One of the big ones that stuck out is the free-form passing. This new feature will allow players to pass the ball to players in a different way. In usual Madden gameplay, you typically wait for your receiver to get open and hit the button corresponding to the player you chose to pass to, but in Madden 23 players can take advantage of free-form passing and actually pass the ball with more precision.

Players will get the opportunity to guide the ball where they want to instead of it going to them automatically. So for instance, if you want to overshoot the ball and have your wide receiver run further out the option is now available, if you see that the middle field is crowded you can throw a short pass that cuts away from the main action hoping for your receiver to make the catch, This new free form passing will give you more feel for being a quarterback and it will most definitely create dynamic gameplay situations for each game.

Alongside new gameplay mechanics, there are also new gameplay modes in the upcoming Madden NFL 23 including the long-awaited revamped Franchise mode, Face of the Franchise: The League, and Madden Ultimate Team. Back in June we saw the reveal of John Madden as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 23, today fans of the franchise will be delighted to find out all the new changes heading to this year’s entry.

Madden NFL 23 is available worldwide on August 19, 2022, on PlayStation and Xbox Platforms.

Source