Stranger Things Season 4 Had VFX Shot Two Years In The Making

Some people really don’t understand how long it takes to get things done, and one of the things that takes a lot of time in our current format of shows and movies are VFX shots. The things that take computer graphics to make complete in one form or another. A show like Stranger Things has done its best to balance out the VFX shots with practical effects (see: the bus flip from Season 1), but they’re not above using VFX to help cement some of their biggest shots ever. Including one from Stranger Things Season 4 that apparently took almost 2 years to make!

This comes not from us, but from VFX supervisor for the show, Julien Hery, who noted that even when the pandemic shut down the show originally while filming had been going on, they kept working on a few shots VFX-wise:

“One is a flyover of Hawkins – to follow the bats over Hawkins, and then you land onto the Creel House. And this shot took us almost a year and half or two years of making it happen, changing the animation, and there was plenty of time, so we took like such a long time to develop that shot.”

Some might think that it’s crazy to work on a single shot for that long. But you might actually want to take it from the perspective of them being so dedicated to Stranger Things Season 4 that they were willing to put in all the time and effort to get it done, and get it done right. Something that many movies and shows nowadays are willing to sidestep in order to “just get it out”.

And notice how no one complained about the effects of the fourth season, and they’re no doubt hoping for similar mastery for the final season.

Source: Collider